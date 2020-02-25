Kreider, Rangers agree on seven-year extension

Forward Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers agreed to a seven-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. Kreider, 28, was in the final season of a four-year contract and would have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Financial terms were not disclosed, but TSN pegged the deal at $45.5 million.

"Both sides worked hard at this, (Rangers general manager) Jeff Gorton and (Kreider's agent) Matt Keator along with Chris and the rest of us," team president John Davidson said. "There's lots of dialogue that's gone on for a few days and both sides are very happy with the deal we've made and put together." Kreider has 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) in 60 games this season. A first-round pick by the Rangers in 2009, he has 316 points (157 goals, 159 assists) in 520 career games.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.