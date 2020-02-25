Left Menu
Senators trade Pageau, Namestnikov for draft picks

  25-02-2020 01:20 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 00:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NYIslanders )

The New York Islanders acquired forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for three draft picks on Monday morning. Hours later, Pageau agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Islanders. Financial terms were not disclosed for Pageau, however, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported that the deal carries an average annual value of $5 million.

Pageau was acquired for a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the club's second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional third-round pick in 2022. The Senators also sent forward Vladislav Namestnikov to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2021.

Pageau, 27, has recorded a career-high 24 goals in 60 games this season. His previous career-high was 19 goals during the 2015-16 season, and he has career totals of 87 goals and 95 assists over 428 games. The eight-year veteran, who has spent his entire career in Ottawa to date, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Namestnikov, 27, has 13 goals and 12 assists in 56 games this season. The seven-year veteran, who also will become an unrestricted free agent after the season, played two games for the New York Rangers at the start of the season before being traded to the Senators. Namestnikov, a first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011, has career totals of 79 goals and 104 assists in 416 games. His best season was in 2017-18 when he notched 48 points and was traded by the Lightning to the Rangers at the deadline.

