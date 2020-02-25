Left Menu
Development News Edition

Busy Blackhawks send Lehner to Vegas, Gustafsson to Calgary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 04:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 04:53 IST
Busy Blackhawks send Lehner to Vegas, Gustafsson to Calgary

The Chicago Blackhawks were very busy with last-hour deals before Monday's NHL trade deadline, sending goaltender Robin Lehner to Las Vegas, defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Calgary and prospect Nathan Noel to Philadelphia. An hour after the trade deadline passed, Lehner sent out a pair of tweets: one thanking Chicago and the other saying he is "really excited to join Vegas."

The Golden Knights later confirmed the deal, which also sees forward Martins Dzierkals go to Vegas and the Blackhawks get goalie Malcolm Subban (a pending restricted free agent), defenseman prospect Slava Demin and a second-round pick. Lehner signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Chicago in July. He has posted a 16-10-5 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 33 appearances (31 starts) this season.

The 28-year-old Swede enjoyed a career season with the New York Islanders in 2018-19, finishing as a Vezina Trophy finalist while winning the William M. Jennings Trophy and the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. Lehner owned a 25-13-5 mark with a career-best six shutouts, a 2.13 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. Lehner has posted a 113-120-45 career record with 14 shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 298 appearances (279 starts) with the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, Islanders and Blackhawks.

Subban, 26, is 9-7-3 with a 3.18 GAA and .890 save percentage in 20 games this season. The younger brother of star Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, Malcolm is 30-23-7 in 65 career games with a 2.97 GAA and .899 save percentage. Chicago confirmed they sent Gustafsson, 27, to the Flames for a third-round pick.

Gustafsson has six goals and 20 assists in 59 games this season, after going for 17 and 43 for 60 points (all career highs) last season. He has 116 points (28 goals, 88 assists) in four seasons with Chicago, which selected him in the fourth round (No. 93 overall) in 2012. In exchange for Noel, a 22-year-old center who registered 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 47 games between Indy of the ECHL and Rockford of the AHL, the Blackhawks announced they received defenseman T.J. Brennan from the Flyers.

The Blackhawks are sending the 30-year-old Brennan to Rockford. A second-round pick by Buffalo in 2007, Brennan has not played in the NHL since registering a goal and six penalty minutes in seven games with Toronto in 2015-16. He has five goals, eight assists and 29 penalty minutes in 53 career NHL games with Buffalo, Florida and Toronto.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Testimony alleging past Weinstein sexual assaults bolstered difficult case

In order to secure the rape and sexual assault convictions that will send Harvey Weinstein to prison, prosecutors called a parade of witnesses who portrayed the former Hollywood producer as a man who abused his power to prey on younger wome...

Leafs, Lightning look to get back on track

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a potential postseason preview on Tuesday, though the Atlantic Division rivals are each currently more focused on rebounding from embarrassing losses than looking ahead to the Stanley ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets

Stocks across the globe fell by the most since mid-2016 on Monday and oil prices tumbled as a jump in coronavirus cases outside of China drove investors to the perceived safety of gold and government bonds on fears of the impact on the glob...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Injury wont stop triple medal quest in Tokyo says Laura KennyBritish track great Laura Kenny has no intention of scaling back her triple-gold ambition for the Tokyo Olympics despite a br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020