Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slumping Sharks visit streaking Flyers after busy deadline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 05:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 05:15 IST
Slumping Sharks visit streaking Flyers after busy deadline

The surging Philadelphia Flyers will be looking for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Flyers improved to 21-5-4 at home following a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday thanks in large part to two goals from Scott Laughton.

Philadelphia will be hoping to build on its home momentum when it faces the struggling Sharks. The Flyers are 13-5-1 since Jan. 8 with a league-high 68 goals scored and continue to strengthen their playoff position.

"You've just got to get to the dance," defenseman Justin Braun told Inquirer.com after recording three assists against the Jets. "It doesn't matter which seed you're in. We want to keep driving ... but you don't worry about that right now. You just have to look at the next game and take care of that." Philadelphia head coach Alain Vigneault cited the strong leadership of veterans such as captain Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek for the team's recent strong stretch.

"Those three veteran players are playing the way you have to play to win, and win against good opponents in tight games," Vigneault said. The Flyers continue to register key points without injured defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who's expected to be out again with knee soreness.

On trade deadline day Monday, the Flyers made two deals to help their forward depth. They picked up center Derek Grant from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. In addition, Philadelphia acquired forward Nate Thompson from the Montreal Canadiens for a fifth-round draft pick in 2021. The Sharks enter this matchup against Philadelphia on a maddening four-game losing streak.

San Jose was soundly defeated 4-1 on the road against the New York Islanders on Sunday, extending its skid. With the losing and the trade deadline being a possible distraction, the Sharks will be hoping to get back on track against a formidable team in the Flyers. "There's always a lot of unknown this time of year," Sharks forward Barclay Goodrow told the San Jose Mercury News. "It'll be good to get that over with and hopefully finish strong."

Lo and behold, in a deal shortly before the deadline hit on Monday San Jose shipped out Goodrow to the Tampa Bay Lightning along with a third-round draft pick for Anthony Greco and a 2020 first-round pick. The Sharks also traded away veteran forward Patrick Marleau to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional third-round pick in 2021. Marleau, 40, has 10 goals and 10 assists in 58 games this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The Sharks ultimately decided not to deal away veteran Joe Thornton, who reportedly drew plenty of interest from the Boston Bruins. Injuries have derailed the Sharks over the past 17 games, as they've gone 7-10-0. Logan Couture has been out for the last 17 games with a fractured ankle. Tomas Hertl (knee) and Erik Karlsson (thumb) were previously ruled out for the season.

In addition, Evander Kane was disciplined with a three-game suspension, and the team dealt defenseman Brenden Dillon to the Washington Capitals. The result has been a team looking for an identity in the ultra-talented Western Conference. The Sharks have missed the playoffs only one time since 2003.

"With the personnel that we have in there right now, we have to almost play a perfect or a near-to-perfect game when you're only scoring one or two a night," Sharks interim head coach Bob Boughner said. "It's not for a lack of effort, it's not for a lack of compete, it's not for a lack of chances." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Testimony alleging past Weinstein sexual assaults bolstered difficult case

In order to secure the rape and sexual assault convictions that will send Harvey Weinstein to prison, prosecutors called a parade of witnesses who portrayed the former Hollywood producer as a man who abused his power to prey on younger wome...

Leafs, Lightning look to get back on track

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a potential postseason preview on Tuesday, though the Atlantic Division rivals are each currently more focused on rebounding from embarrassing losses than looking ahead to the Stanley ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets

Stocks across the globe fell by the most since mid-2016 on Monday and oil prices tumbled as a jump in coronavirus cases outside of China drove investors to the perceived safety of gold and government bonds on fears of the impact on the glob...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Injury wont stop triple medal quest in Tokyo says Laura KennyBritish track great Laura Kenny has no intention of scaling back her triple-gold ambition for the Tokyo Olympics despite a br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020