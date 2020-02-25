Left Menu
Development News Edition

Embiid pours in career-best 49 as 76ers down Hawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 08:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 08:17 IST
Embiid pours in career-best 49 as 76ers down Hawks

Joel Embiid scored a career-high 49 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 129-112 on Monday. Embiid produced 22 points in the fourth quarter and shot 14 of 15 overall from the free-throw line as the Sixers improved to a league-best 27-2 at home. It was also their 13th consecutive home victory.

Tobias Harris added 25 for the Sixers, who won again without injured All-Star guard Ben Simmons. Multiple media outlets reported that Simmons could be out for an extended period of time with more tests to be run on his ailing lower back. Philadelphia's Furkan Korkmaz also contributed 15 points, and Josh Richardson had 13.

Trae Young paced the Hawks with 28 points and 10 assists while De'Andre Hunter added 22 points. John Collins had 21 points and nine rebounds while Bruno Fernando and Cam Reddish each came off the bench to score 10 points. The Hawks had their two-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 6-25 on the road.

The Sixers dominated the first half, bolting to a 21-point lead in the first quarter and holding a 41-24 edge at the end of the opening 12 minutes. Korkmaz converted a four-point play with 1:20 left in the second for a 67-48 advantage. The Sixers led 69-52 at halftime thanks to Embiid's 21 points and Harris' 14.

Young was the only Hawks player in double figures by halftime with 10, as Atlanta committed 11 costly turnovers that led to 17 points. When Young dropped in a 30-foot trey with 6:10 left in the third, the Hawks closed within 78-70. Hunter hit a shot in the paint and followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 run and cut the deficit to 78-75.

Young knocked down a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left in the third, and the Hawks led 92-91 after the quarter. Embiid made two free throws with 9:32 remaining to put the Sixers ahead 100-98. Embiid stayed aggressive and hit another pair of free throws for a four-point Sixers advantage one minute later.

After an empty Hawks possession, Harris hit a trey for a 105-98 lead, enough of a cushion to propel the Sixers to another home win. Embiid's previous career high was 46 points, set on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 15, 2017.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US, SKorea mull scaling back military exercise due to coronavirus

Washington, Feb 25 AFP The United States and South Korea said Monday they were considering scaling back a military exercise planned for this spring because of the coronavirus epidemic. The commander of US forces in South Korea, General Robe...

Floods in Indonesia capital paralyse parts of city, cut power

Flooding caused by torrential rain paralysed large parts of Indonesias capital on Tuesday, as major streets were inundated with murky, brown flood water and power supplies cut in certain parts of the city. Indonesias weather agency linked t...

Olympics-Ledecky still 400 free favourite for Tokyo, says Titmus

Australias Ariarne Titmus says Katie Ledecky is 100 still favourite to win the 400 metres freestyle gold at the Tokyo Olympics despite upsetting the American world record holder at Gwangju last year. The teenager ended Ledeckys six-year unb...

UPDATE 12-Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape, in victory for #MeToo movement

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on Monday and taken off to jail in handcuffs, a victory for the MeToo movement that inspired women to publicly accuse powerful men of miscon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020