Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man City take fight to UEFA on and off the field

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 10:18 IST
Man City take fight to UEFA on and off the field
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City may be set to go to war with UEFA, but time is of the essence for the English champions to satisfy their quest to win the Champions League. City head to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, knowing failure to beat 13-time winners Real Madrid over two legs could be their final European adventure for two years.

UEFA slapped a stunning two-season ban on City earlier this month for overstating sponsorship income between 2012 and 2016 to breaching Financial Fair Play rules and failing to cooperate once an investigation was re-opened following the leak of internal emails to German magazine Der Spiegel. City remain belligerent and insist they will beat UEFA off the field. An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport will decide their fate for the next two years.

In the meantime, Pep Guardiola's men have to finally get it right on the field to satisfy City's long-wait to conquer Europe. Now in their ninth season of Champions League football since Sheikh Mansour's takeover transformed the club's fortunes, City is still waiting for a landmark knockout win in the competition.

Even before the latest body blow of a European ban, the City support has not been enamoured by their new status as Champions League regulars. The club has had to turn to social media influencers to try and sell tickets for group matches and the competition's anthem is routinely jeered.

"UEFA Cartel" and "UEFA Mafia" were among the banners that greeted their first home outing since the ban was handed down against West Ham last week. A run to the semi-finals before being beaten by Madrid in 2015/16 is their best-ever showing in the competition.

Despite re-writing the history books domestically, Guardiola's star-studded squad has fallen at the quarter-finals to English opposition in each of the past two seasons. The contrast with Madrid could not be starker. For generations, Real have risen to the occasion on the Champions League stage, while City has crumbled under the pressure.

A former Barcelona coach and player, Guardiola hailed his old foes the "kings of Europe." And in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS last week, City's Raheem Sterling insisted: "There is no better challenge than Real Madrid."

Guardiola's legacy on the line ==============================

However, a meeting with Madrid also offers City an opportunity to change the narrative. The sort of ferocious atmosphere Guardiola has long pleaded for at the Etihad for Champions League games seems guaranteed when the Spanish giants travel to Manchester on March 17th.

With Liverpool streaking clear at the top of the Premier League, City's season and arguably Guardiola's legacy at the club comes down to what happens in this tie. "If we don't win it everybody is going to say we are failures like the last five years," said midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

"It's something we've not won yet." The only two Champions League winners in City's squad are back-up goalkeepers Claudio Bravo and Scott Carson.

Motivation could not be greater for a host of world-class players like De Bruyne, David Silva and Sergio Aguero to cap their careers with Champions League success. Moreover, doing so this season would have the added benefit of sticking it to UEFA by capturing their flagship competition.

"I can't believe they're in the competition now. What would happen if City win this season?" former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports. "UEFA will be desperate for Man City to be beaten by Madrid."

All the more reason for City to not give European football's governing body the satisfaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek 2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic and U.S. and South Korean militaries are considering scaling back joint training as the virus spreads in Europe and the Middle East.MALAYSIA-P...

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry.

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry....

Like everything else, stress too comes with a positive effect!

A new study has thrown some positive light on stress and depression suggesting that despite all of its negative effects, stress still benefit people socially. The study was published in the journal Stress and Health.In a study, a team of sc...

People paying price for giving power to insensitive, shortsighted leaders: Chidambaram on Delhi violence

A day after seven persons lost their lives and over a 100 were injured in the violence in the North-East district here, Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Central government and stated that people wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020