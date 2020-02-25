Left Menu
Development News Edition

Booker’s 24 points help Suns bury Jazz

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 10:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 10:21 IST
Booker’s 24 points help Suns bury Jazz

Devin Booker recorded 24 points and 10 assists to help the Phoenix Suns post a 131-111 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Salt Lake City. Ricky Rubio add 22 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and a season-best seven steals to help the Suns defeat his former squad. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points, Deandre Ayton had 16 on 8-for-9 shooting and Dario Saric made all five of his shots en route to scoring 14 points.

Phoenix snapped an eight-game losing streak when facing the Jazz. It was just its second victory in the last 17 meetings with Utah. Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points for Utah, which lost its third straight game, all at home. The Jazz allowed their second-most points of the season.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16 points, Jordan Clarkson tallied 14 off the bench and Rudy Gobert added 13 points and eight rebounds. Gobert became the fifth player in Jazz history to reach 1,000 career blocked shots when he swatted Rubio's shot with 3:05 remaining.

The Suns shot a sizzling 56.3 percent from the field and were 12 of 20 from 3-point range. Phoenix made 21 of its 24 free-throw attempts. The Jazz made 37 of 43 free-throw attempts and shot 47.1 percent from the field. Utah was 10 of 26 from behind the arc.

The Suns outscored Utah 69-49 in the second half while controlling the contest. Phoenix led by 11 entering the final stanza and Oubre's dunk increased the advantage to 106-91 with 9:42 left.

Rubio knocked down a 3-pointer to increase the Suns' lead to 112-94 with 7:55 to play. Ayton's basket, Rubio's two free throws and another Ayton hoop pushed the edge to 124-103 with 3:01 play and Phoenix finished off its third victory in the past four games.

Mitchell had 18 first-half points in a game that was tied at 62 at the break. Mitchell had 11 in the first quarter as Utah held a 35-27 advantage. Phoenix recovered to move ahead at 51-50 on two free throws by Booker with 3:56 left in the half.

The Jazz led 73-72 after a 3-pointer by Ingles with 7:29 left in the third quarter before the Suns scored 11 of the next 14 points to take a seven-point lead. Phoenix boosted the lead to 99-88 on Oubre's dunk with 25.4 seconds left in the period.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek 2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic and U.S. and South Korean militaries are considering scaling back joint training as the virus spreads in Europe and the Middle East.MALAYSIA-P...

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry.

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry....

Like everything else, stress too comes with a positive effect!

A new study has thrown some positive light on stress and depression suggesting that despite all of its negative effects, stress still benefit people socially. The study was published in the journal Stress and Health.In a study, a team of sc...

People paying price for giving power to insensitive, shortsighted leaders: Chidambaram on Delhi violence

A day after seven persons lost their lives and over a 100 were injured in the violence in the North-East district here, Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Central government and stated that people wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020