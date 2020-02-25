Left Menu
Haynes feels win over Sri Lanka will create 'wonderful momentum' for Australia

Australia women's Rachael Haynes feels that win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will create 'wonderful momentum' for her team heading into the rest of the tournament.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 10:50 IST
Australia's Rachael Haynes in action against Sri Lanka (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia women's Rachael Haynes feels that win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will create 'wonderful momentum' for her team heading into the rest of the tournament. "I'm sure there was a couple of nerves today, but I hope today showed the character that's in the group," Cricket.com.au quoted Haynes as saying.

"To get over the line at the end there, I think that's hopefully going to create some wonderful momentum heading into the rest of the tournament," she added. The hosts Australia did not witness a good start to their World Cup campaign as they lost their opening match against India by 17 runs. However, they made a brilliant comeback on Monday when they defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets.

Haynes said that when playing the shortest format of the game, you are riding a wave of emotion. "Playing T20 cricket you are riding this wave of emotion and momentum, too, so we had that at different stages through the game today and we had to fight to get it too in our batting innings. I think more than anything it'll just be nice to carry that on heading into Canberra and our game against Bangladesh," she said.

Australia will take on Bangladesh on February 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

