Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh's Nayeem spins Zimbabwe to heavy Test defeat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 15:02 IST
Bangladesh's Nayeem spins Zimbabwe to heavy Test defeat

Dhaka, Feb 25 (AFP) Spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed a match haul of nine wickets as Bangladesh thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs inside four days in the one-off Test on Tuesday. The big victory in Dhaka ended a six-match losing streak for the hosts and handed centurion Mominul Haque his first win as Test captain.

Zimbabwe, who trailed by 295 after the first innings, were all out for 189 in the second session with Nayeem returning figures of 5-82. Nayeem was supported by fellow spinner Taijul Hasan who took four wickets as Zimbabwe lost batsmen at regular intervals after resuming on nine for two, although skipper Craig Ervine (43) and Timycen Maruma (41) offered some resistance.

Mushfiqur Rahim set up the win with his unbeaten 203 as the hosts declared their innings on 560 for six on Monday, in response to Zimbabwe's 265. Mominul struck his first century as Test captain with a 132 and put on 222 runs with Mushfiqur to set the tone for his team's dominance.

"Everyone did well, and I am happy for the team. We tried to put up a big score and we were able to get that," said Mominul, who became captain in November. "I don't think it is a difficult start to my captaincy career," he added. "Yes, we have to win more matches but we will do better."

Taijul took the final wicket of Charlton Tshuma with his left-arm orthodox as the home side celebrated only their second innings victory. Taijul began the victory push for Bangladesh on the fourth day when he sent back Kevin Kasuza for 10 in the sixth over of the morning session.

Nayeem, who claimed two wickets in the first over of Zimbabwe's second innings on Monday, took the key scalp of senior batsman Brendan Taylor who top-edged a catch to Taijul at long leg for 17. Ervine and Raza defied the bowling to put on 60 runs for the fifth wicket, but then Ervine's run-out dented Zimbabwe's hopes.

Raza set off for a single off Taijul, but Mominul broke the stumps at the striker's end with a direct hit from cover point to end Ervine's promising innings. Mushfiqur took a brilliant reflex catch at mid-wicket off Taijul to end Raza's innings before Tamim took another spectacular catch at mid-on to remove Regis Chakabva for 18.

Nayeem trapped Ainsley Ndlovu leg-before for four before completing his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Maruma. He ended with match figures of nine for 152. Tshuma unsuccessfully reviewed a leg-before decision against him off Taijul to become the last man dismissed as Bangladesh ended their six-match losing streak in Tests.

Zimbabwe's Ervine, who scored 107 in his team's first innings, said they did not capitalise after winning the toss and batting first. "It was nice to get some runs in the game but it was one of those disappointing games that we have to put behind us," said Ervine.

"We probably just did not kick on from the start and we definitely needed more than 260 in the first innings." AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court grants bail to accused in Pulwama attack conspiracy case

A Delhi court has granted bail to Yusuf Chopan, an accused in Pulwama terror attack conspiracy case, observing that he is entitled to statutory bail as the investigating agency has failed to file charge-sheet within the statutory period. Sp...

All-party delegation from Punjab to meet PM for simplification of process to visit Kartarpur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will lead an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a waiver of passport and simplification of the process for visiting Kartarpur Sahib and to urge him to pressurise Pakis...

First batch of Filipinos evacuated from Japan coronavirus-hit cruise ship - report

The first batch of Filipino evacuees from coronavirus-hit Japan cruise shipboard flight is on their way back to the Philippines after testing negative for coronavirus infection. according to media reports.Confirmed cases on the British-regi...

UPDATE 5-S.Korea's Moon says situation "very grave" as mass virus tests get going

South Korean health authorities aim to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge of new coronavirus cases as President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the situation was very grave. South Koreas tally of cases of corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020