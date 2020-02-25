The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-APPROACH Don't think being cautious will help us: Kohli's message to Pujara & Co

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli has exhorted his batsmen to shun ultra-defensive approach heading into the must-win second Test against New Zealand, saying it "never pays off" on overseas tours.

SPO-CRI-IND-STEAD

India's batting was bit of surprise but they will come hard: NZ coach Stead Wellington, Feb 25 (PTI) New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Tuesday said he was a bit surprised by India's abject surrender in the first Test but is expecting a strong comeback in Christchurch.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-MCMILLAN

Indian batsmen threw their hands at ball like they do in India: Craig McMillan Wellington, Feb 25 (PTI) Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan on Tuesday said Indian batsmen "throwing their hands at the ball like they do in India" will not work here.

SPO-CRI-CHATFIELD-INTERVIEW

Once I started wearing helmet, I regained confidence: Ewen Chatfield recalls concussion By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 25 (PTI) The first Test he played could well have been his last but Ewen Chatfield didn't just live to tell the tale but also enjoyed an enduring love affair with cricket, which ended only after he turned 68.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD DHONI Dhoni to start training for IPL-13 from March 2

Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni will start training for his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from March 2 amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been on hold since last year's ODI World Cup.

SPO-CRI-LD CENTENARY Kohli, Pant, Shami in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Feb 25 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad to take on a Faf du Plessis-led World XI in next month's Bangabandhu 100-year celebration three-match T20 International series here.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-DRS A first: DRS to be used in Ranji semifinal between Saurashtra and Gujarat

Rajkot, Feb 25 (PTI) In a first, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be implemented in the Ranji Trophy when Saurashtra take on Gujarat in the semifinal of the premier domestic competition, starting here on Saturday.

SPO-BINDRA-OLYMPICS Indian shooters have potential to win multiple medals in Tokyo Olympics: Abhinav Bindra

By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra says Indian shooters have the "potential" to win multiple medals, including gold, at the upcoming Tokyo Games.

SPO-BOX-TRAINING-LD ITALY

Indian boxers in Italy offered early flyout due to coronavirus but to stay put as "threat far away" (Eds: Adding more inputs and quotes) New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian boxers training in Italy for next month's Olympic qualifiers were given the option of flying out early due to the novel Coronavirus threat in that country but the team has decided to stay put as its training base in Assisi is "far" from the epicentre of the outbreak.

SPO-TENNIS-PIERCE

Women's tennis is open and exciting: Mary Pierce By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The unpredictability in modern day women's tennis is not bad, says two-time Grand Slam singles champion Mary Pierce, who also misses the 'serve and volley' style and rivalries of the old time.

SPO-CHESS-AEROFLOT Indian GM Vaibhav Suri upsets top-seed Artemiev, Mamedov in lead

Moscow, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Vaibhav Suri shocked top-seeded Russian Vladislav Artemiev in the 6th round of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here and was placed joint third.

