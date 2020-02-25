Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:03 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *ISL match between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-APPROACH Don't think being cautious will help us: Kohli's message to Pujara & Co

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli has exhorted his batsmen to shun ultra-defensive approach heading into the must-win second Test against New Zealand, saying it "never pays off" on overseas tours.

SPO-CRI-IND-STEAD

India's batting was bit of surprise but they will come hard: NZ coach Stead Wellington, Feb 25 (PTI) New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Tuesday said he was a bit surprised by India's abject surrender in the first Test but is expecting a strong comeback in Christchurch.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-MCMILLAN

Indian batsmen threw their hands at ball like they do in India: Craig McMillan Wellington, Feb 25 (PTI) Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan on Tuesday said Indian batsmen "throwing their hands at the ball like they do in India" will not work here.

SPO-CRI-CHATFIELD-INTERVIEW

Once I started wearing helmet, I regained confidence: Ewen Chatfield recalls concussion By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 25 (PTI) The first Test he played could well have been his last but Ewen Chatfield didn't just live to tell the tale but also enjoyed an enduring love affair with cricket, which ended only after he turned 68.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD DHONI Dhoni to start training for IPL-13 from March 2

Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni will start training for his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from March 2 amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been on hold since last year's ODI World Cup.

SPO-CRI-LD CENTENARY Kohli, Pant, Shami in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Feb 25 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad to take on a Faf du Plessis-led World XI in next month's Bangabandhu 100-year celebration three-match T20 International series here.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-DRS A first: DRS to be used in Ranji semifinal between Saurashtra and Gujarat

Rajkot, Feb 25 (PTI) In a first, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be implemented in the Ranji Trophy when Saurashtra take on Gujarat in the semifinal of the premier domestic competition, starting here on Saturday.

SPO-BINDRA-OLYMPICS Indian shooters have potential to win multiple medals in Tokyo Olympics: Abhinav Bindra

By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra says Indian shooters have the "potential" to win multiple medals, including gold, at the upcoming Tokyo Games.

SPO-BOX-TRAINING-LD ITALY

Indian boxers in Italy offered early flyout due to coronavirus but to stay put as "threat far away" (Eds: Adding more inputs and quotes) New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian boxers training in Italy for next month's Olympic qualifiers were given the option of flying out early due to the novel Coronavirus threat in that country but the team has decided to stay put as its training base in Assisi is "far" from the epicentre of the outbreak.

SPO-TENNIS-PIERCE

Women's tennis is open and exciting: Mary Pierce By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The unpredictability in modern day women's tennis is not bad, says two-time Grand Slam singles champion Mary Pierce, who also misses the 'serve and volley' style and rivalries of the old time.

SPO-CHESS-AEROFLOT Indian GM Vaibhav Suri upsets top-seed Artemiev, Mamedov in lead

Moscow, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Vaibhav Suri shocked top-seeded Russian Vladislav Artemiev in the 6th round of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here and was placed joint third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

upGrad Ties Up With Deakin University to Offer Online MBA (Global) Program

NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, Feb. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- upGrad, Indias largest online higher-education company and Deakin University, Australia have announced an online MBA Global program for working professionals. Senator Simon Birmingham, Aust...

Nokia recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th time

Nokia announced today that the company has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.Nokia is one of just three telecommunic...

Allergan, Sightsavers and the IAPB Announce the ‘Keep Sight’ Initiative to Address Glaucoma in Ganjam, Odisha

Ganjam, Odisha, India NewsVoir A unique initiative which joins an innovative eyecare biopharma leader with international charities to train healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat patients with glaucoma Glaucoma is the second mos...

Croatia reports first case of novel coronavirus in Balkans

Zagreb, Feb 25 AFP Croatias Prime Minister on Tuesday announced his countrys first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, the first in the Balkans region. It has been confirmed that the first patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus, Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020