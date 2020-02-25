Left Menu
Corrie van Zyl to resume work at Cricket South Africa

Corrie van Zyl will resume work at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) after the end of the suspension period, reported sport24.co.za.

  Cape Town
  Updated: 25-02-2020 18:15 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Corrie van Zyl will resume work at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) after the end of the suspension period, reported sport24.co.za. Corrie van Zyl was holding the post of acting director before being suspended by CSA in October 2019. Two other staff members, chief operating officer Naasei Appiah and commercial manager Clive Eksteen were suspended also suspended.

Corrie, Naasei, and Clive were suspended for their alleged involvement in 2018 Mzansi Super League (MSL) and an agreement between CSA and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA). Currently, former South African cricketer Graeme Smith is acting as the CSA's director of cricket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

