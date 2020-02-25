Left Menu
Kohli, Rahul named in Asia XI squad against World XI

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were named in the Asia XI squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against World XI, reported espncricinfo.com

  Updated: 25-02-2020 19:06 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:06 IST
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were named in the Asia XI squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against World XI, reported espncricinfo.com Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav also made to the Asia XI side for the T20 series in Dhaka.

While announcing the Asia XI squad, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday said that Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will play but it has not been finalised while Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami have not signed the contracts as yet. "We have already received four names from India. We haven't signed contracts but Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami are supposed to come. They have said KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will play one game each, but that hasn't been finalised," Hassan said.

Nepal's spinner Sandeep Lamichhane also featured in the Asia XI team. Earlier, Lamichhane, Brandon Glover and Karan KC were jointly named as the leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game in 2019. England's Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow featured in World XI team while two Proteas Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi were also named in the squad.

Asia XI squad: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mahmudullah World XI squad: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

