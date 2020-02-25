Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan suspends football over virus as Olympics loom

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:18 IST
Japan suspends football over virus as Olympics loom

Tokyo, Feb 25 (AFP) Japan suspended its football league on Tuesday, making it the latest sporting victim of the deadly coronavirus with just five months to go before the Tokyo Olympics. All J-League and cup games were postponed until mid-March as Japan joined China and South Korea in putting domestic football on hold in a bid to stem the outbreak.

"J-League made a big decision over the spread of infections of the new coronavirus," the league's chairman Mitsuru Murai told a news conference. "We have decided to postpone Levain Cup games scheduled for tomorrow and all the official games... scheduled until March 15."

On Monday, a medical panel advising Japan's government warned the coming weeks will be "critical" in preventing the outbreak from spreading out of control. At least 156 people have tested positive for the virus in Japan, along with nearly 700 on a cruise ship that was quarantined off the country for two weeks.

Four people who fell ill on the ship have died. Domestically, Japan has reported one fatality linked to the virus. Japan's tally is a fraction of the tens of thousands of cases and nearly 2,700 deaths seen in China, where the epidemic emerged in the central city of Wuhan.

But the advance of COVID-19 is raising concerns about the Tokyo Olympics, which are expected to attract millions of spectators and tourists. Training for Olympic volunteers was suspended over the weekend, and Sunday's Tokyo marathon has been closed to all but elite runners.

- Pandemic fears - ==================

Organisers have stressed it is far too early to consider changes to the two-week Games, which start on July 24 and involve tens of thousands of athletes, officials and volunteers. "I think we are not yet reaching that point," Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday, when asked if there would be any changes to the Games schedule.

This month John Coates, head of the International Olympic Committee coordination commission, said there was no danger of the Games being cancelled or moved. "The advice we have received from the World Health Organization (WHO) is that there is no case for a contingency plan to cancel or move the Games," Coates told reporters during a visit to Tokyo.

However, a surge in cases and deaths beyond China has fuelled fears about a potential pandemic, with more than 40 deaths reported globally. On Monday, South Korea, the worst-hit country apart from China, postponed the start of the K-league season, while the Chinese Super League is also suspended.

South Korea also called off the table tennis world team championships, scheduled for Busan in March, on Tuesday over the outbreak. And South Korean football teams FC Seoul and Ulsan Hyundai will play next week's games in the AFC Champions League, Asia's top club competition, behind closed doors.

Japan has three teams in the competition, but none of them is scheduled to play again until April. The virus has decimated Asia's sporting calendar, with the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix and the Hong Kong Sevens rugby among the long list of postponements.

But the disruption has now spread further afield with Italy, which reported its seventh death on Monday, postponing a number of football matches, and playing others behind closed doors. AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Lakshmi Vilas Bank launches Visa Signature Card

Lakshmi Vilas Bank launched its latest product offering VISA Signature Card on Tuesday. The Signature Card was launched by S. Sundar, interim MD CEO, Lakshmi Vilas Bank along with Senior Executives at the LVB Corporate Office, Chennai. The...

UPDATE 3-Britain's financial watchdog flags data breach on website

Britains Financial Conduct Authority FCA has admitted an accidental leak of confidential information, including the names and some contact details of people who had made complaints against the watchdog in 2018 and 2019, on its website.The F...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man Utd 'rebuild' as Champions League absence proves costly

Manchester United are in rebuild mode as the English soccer club chases a return to the European Champions League, Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward said after financial results were dented by the teams absence from this seasons tournamen...

Mauritius President visits Mahabodhi Temple

Mauritius President Bodh Gaya Bihar India, Feb 25 ANI Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun on Tuesday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. on Tuesday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya.He is visiting here with his family members. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020