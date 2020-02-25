Players should think about country, not just about themselves: BCB president

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday said the players must think about the country rather than themselves. Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim had refused to travel to Pakistan in January, saying that his family was worried about his safety.

"Every contracted player should go. Players have to think about the country, and not just about themselves. This is what I personally feel," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hassan as saying. "The country comes before everything else. Everyone should keep it in mind," he added.

Rahim is the key cog in the batting wheel of Bangladesh. He played an important role in Bangladesh's victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday. The wicket-keeper batsman also became the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the Test cricket during the one-off game against Zimbabwe.

"We will remind them that the contracted players must play as they are told when selected. It never occurred to me that one has to tell them this too," said Hassan. The one-off ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan is slated to be played on April 3. The Test match between the two sides will begin from April 5. (ANI)

