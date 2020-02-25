Rugby-Wales winger Adams ruled out of Six Nations with ankle injury
Wales winger Josh Adams has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations after suffering an ankle injury in the 27-23 defeat by France at the weekend, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Tuesday. Adams, who has scored 10 tries in his last 10 tests, was injured in a tackle by France's Vrimi Vakatawa and will have surgery this week.
The 24-year-old could return in 12 weeks for club side Cardiff Blues, the WRU said on its website https://www.wru.wales/2020/02/squad-update-josh-adams. The injury to Adams added to Welsh selection problems ahead of the match against England at Twickenham on March 7.
Winger George North is going through a graduated return after failing a head injury assessment on Saturday and versatile outside back Liam Williams has not played since suffering an ankle injury during last year's Rugby World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Six Nations
- Wales
- France
- Cardiff Blues
- Twickenham
- England
ALSO READ
NATO's image worsens sharply in France, United States, study shows
France condemns Iran satellite launch, urges Tehran to respect obligations
Rugby-Scotland lock Gray ruled out of Six Nations with hand injury
Rugby-France wing Rattez out of Six Nations with broken leg
Rugby-Wales' Williams ruled out of Six Nations with hamstring injury