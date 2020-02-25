The following are the top/expected stories at 21:15 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *ISL match between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-APPROACH Don't think being cautious will help us: Kohli's message to Pujara & Co

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli has exhorted his batsmen to shun ultra-defensive approach heading into the must-win second Test against New Zealand, saying it "never pays off" on overseas tours.

SPO-CRI-IND-STEAD

India's batting was bit of surprise but they will come hard: NZ coach Stead Wellington, Feb 25 (PTI) New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Tuesday said he was a bit surprised by India's abject surrender in the first Test but is expecting a strong comeback in Christchurch.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-MCMILLAN

Indian batsmen threw their hands at ball like they do in India: Craig McMillan Wellington, Feb 25 (PTI) Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan on Tuesday said Indian batsmen "throwing their hands at the ball like they do in India" will not work here.

SPO-CRI-CHATFIELD-INTERVIEW

Once I started wearing helmet, I regained confidence: Ewen Chatfield recalls concussion By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 25 (PTI) The first Test he played could well have been his last but Ewen Chatfield didn't just live to tell the tale but also enjoyed an enduring love affair with cricket, which ended only after he turned 68.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD DHONI Dhoni to start training for IPL-13 from March 2

Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni will start training for his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from March 2 amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been on hold since last year's ODI World Cup.

SPO-CRI-2NDLD CENTENARY Kohli, Pant, Shami in Asia XI squad for centenary celebration T20Is in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Feb 25 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad, also featuring Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami, to take on a World XI side in a two-match T20 International series to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-DRS A first: DRS to be used in Ranji semifinal between Saurashtra and Gujarat

Rajkot, Feb 25 (PTI) In a first, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be implemented in the Ranji Trophy when Saurashtra take on Gujarat in the semifinal of the premier domestic competition, starting here on Saturday.

SPO-DAVIS-IND-TEAM AITA keeps Paes in playing squad, Divij made reserve member for Croatia tie

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The AITA selection committee on Tuesday decided to keep veteran Leander Paes in the five-member playing squad for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Croatia, making Divij Sharan the reserve member.

SPO-BINDRA-OLYMPICS

Indian shooters have potential to win multiple medals in Tokyo Olympics: Abhinav Bindra By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra says Indian shooters have the "potential" to win multiple medals, including gold, at the upcoming Tokyo Games.

SPO-BOX-TRAINING-LD ITALY Indian boxers in Italy offered early flyout due to coronavirus but to stay put as "threat far away"

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian boxers training in Italy for next month's Olympic qualifiers were given the option of flying out early due to the novel Coronavirus threat in that country but the team has decided to stay put as its training base in Assisi is "far" from the epicentre of the outbreak.

SPO-KHELO-DAY 5 Swimmer Sadhvi Dhuri powers Pune University to top of medal tally

Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (PTI) Swimmer Sadhvi Dhuri scooped two gold while Mihir Ambre won his second title to steer Savitribai Phule Pune University to the top of the medal table on the fifth day of the Khelo India University Games here on Tuesday.

SPO-TENNIS-PIERCE Women's tennis is open and exciting: Mary Pierce

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The unpredictability in modern day women's tennis is not bad, says two-time Grand Slam singles champion Mary Pierce, who also misses the 'serve and volley' style and rivalries of the old time.

SPO-CRI-OJHA

Ojha keen to play overseas leagues Navi Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who recently drew curtains on his international career, is keen to compete in the T20 Leagues abroad and will seek BCCI permission for exploring the options.

SPO-AFC-BENGALURU

Bengaluru FC face Maziya of Maldives in play-off second leg for AFC Cup group stage berth Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Beaten 1-2 in their away match when they fielded non-regular players, Bengaluru FC will look to turn the tables in their AFC Cup second-leg play-off tie against Maziya S&R of Maldives here on Wednesday.

SPO-HOCK-HARMANREET

Need to be consistent ahead of Tokyo Olympics: Harmanpreet New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh on Tuesday said it needs to play consistently throughout the duration of a game going into this year's Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CHESS-AEROFLOT

Indian GM Vaibhav Suri upsets top-seed Artemiev, Mamedov in lead Moscow, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Vaibhav Suri shocked top-seeded Russian Vladislav Artemiev in the 6th round of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here and was placed joint third.

