Colts veteran LT Castonzo decides to return in 2020

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 02:33 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 02:33 IST
Veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo has told the Indianapolis Colts that he will return for the 2020 season instead of retiring, according to general manager Chris Ballard. Set to begin his 10th NFL season, the 31-year-old Castonzo has played with the Colts since they made him a first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Boston College. He hinted at a possible retirement after the 2019 season.

"I didn't have a sense (regarding Castonzo's possible retirement)," said Ballard, who will now need to get the free agent re-signed. "Anthony has played a lot of great football, and he's been a great Colt. He's going to continue to be a great Colt. I just wanted to give him his time. As we all know, and as I've been doing this job, nobody could care less. You have to find an answer. It is what it is." The 6-foot-7, 307-pound Castonzo has started all 132 of his games with the Colts. In 2018, though, he battled a hamstring injury since before the start of training camp and missed the entire preseason after re-aggravating the injury during practice.

His decision to return means that Indianapolis has its starting offensive line intact for the 2020 season. "Look we were fortunate to have all five starters play 16 games," Ballard said of a line that helped the Colts finish seventh in NFL rushing yardage last year, averaging 133.1 yards a game.

"I know that's not going to happen every year. ... But getting Anthony back and having the starting five, I know him and (left guard) Quenton (Nelson) have built quite a relationship and continuity on the same side. I think all five have built a continuity," Ballard said. "With the O-line, it's not always about having the five best talent but having the five guys that will play together. It's big for us." --Field Level Media

