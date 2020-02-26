Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spring training roundup: Tebow hits 1st spring HR for Mets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 05:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 05:31 IST
Spring training roundup: Tebow hits 1st spring HR for Mets

Tigers 9, Mets 6 The New York Mets lost to the Detroit Tigers 9-6 at Lakeland, Fla., in Grapefruit League action on Tuesday, but Tim Tebow stole the show with his first home run in four spring training stints with the Mets.

The 32-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback sent a 3-2 pitch off Detroit right-hander Alex Wilson over the left-center wall in the sixth inning for a two-run blast, his first career spring extra-base hit. All nine of his previous spring training hits with the Mets were singles. "I had a chance to see a few (pitches), and just tried to be tight and on time," Tebow told MLB.com. "It feels really good. I feel like I'm seeing the ball pretty good."

Tebow batted .150 (9-for-60) through three spring trainings with New York before this year. The outfielder batted .163 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 77 games with Syracuse of the International League (Triple-A) last season, which ended prematurely due to a deep finger laceration. Yankees 4, Blue Jays (ss) 1

Third baseman Rosell Herrera hit a tiebreaking, two-run triple to spark a three-run seventh inning and lead New York past a Toronto split squad in Dunedin, Fla. Shortstop Santiago Espinal homered for Toronto. Red Sox 12, Orioles (ss) 4

Catcher Connor Wong's grand slam highlighted an eight-run fifth inning and busted the game open as Boston hammered a Baltimore split squad in Fort Myers, Fla. Jackie Bradley Jr. also homered for Boston. Phillies (ss) 6, Pirates 2

Shortstop Jose Ramirez went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs, and a Philadelphia split squad beat Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., in a game that included 23 strikeouts and was scoreless after five innings. Rays 15, Orioles (ss) 2

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe had two hits and three RBIs, Ryan LaMarre had three hits and scored twice, and Michael Perez hit a three-run homer as Tampa Bay throttled a Baltimore split squad in Sarasota, Fla. Nationals 9, Cardinals 6

Left fielder Juan Soto went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and hit his first home run of the spring as Washington pounded out 16 hits and beat St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., in a rematch of last season's National League Championship Series. Twins 4, Braves 4

Center fielder Tyler Webb hit a two-run home run off Minnesota's Grant Dayton in the top of the ninth and Atlanta was shut out in the bottom of the inning to give the teams a tie at Kissimmee, Fla. Marlins 7, Astros 4

Jerar Encarnacion, a breakout star in Miami's low-level minors last season, hit a three-run home run to break a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth and give the Marlins a win over Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla. Blue Jays (ss) 13, Phillies (ss) 6

Toronto scored three runs off Philadelphia starter Jake Arrieta, finished with four home runs, and rolled to an easy win in a split-squad matchup in Clearwater, Fla. Leadoff hitter Billy McKinney went 3-for-4 with a double and homer for Toronto. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New faces try to help Pens snap 3-game skid at Kings

The Pittsburgh Penguins added some scoring depth as they prepare for a 14th straight playoff run, and the new additions are expected to make their team debuts at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Patrick Marleau, Conor Sheary and Evan Rod...

Hong Kong to announce largest budget in a decade amid protests, coronavirus

Hong Kong is expected to announce its largest budget deficit in at least a decade on Wednesday to cushion the shock of often-violent protests and the outbreak of a coronavirus on the recession-hit economy.Carrie Lam, the Chinese-ruled citys...

Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus

Air Canada announced Tuesday it is extending its suspension of flights between Canada and the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai until April 10 due to the new coronavirus epidemic. Flights from Canada to the two cities had been temporar...

US Domestic News Roundup: Judge seems skeptical giving Stone new trial; AG Barr names new chief for troubled prison system and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Judge seems skeptical toward giving Trump adviser Stone a new trialA U.S. judge on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by Roger Stones lawyers to win a new trial for President D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020