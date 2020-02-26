Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power play propels Devils past Red Wings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 08:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 08:49 IST
Power play propels Devils past Red Wings
Image Credit: Twitter (@NJDevils)

Cory Schneider recorded his first win of the season, and the New Jersey Devils scored three power-play goals en route to a 4-1 victory over the host Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Schneider, who made 27 saves, had gone 0-6-1 in seven starts this season. His last victory was recorded against the Buffalo Sabres on March 25.

Joey Anderson, Jesper Bratt, Kyle Palmieri and Nikita Gusev scored for New Jersey in its first game of a five-game road trip. The Devils won for the fourth time in five games. Valterri Filppula scored the lone goal for Detroit, which has lost seven of its past eight. Jonathan Bernier made 27 saves.

The Devils swept the three-game season series. New Jersey won the first two meetings by scores of 5-1 and 4-1. Bernier made 16 first-period saves, but the Devils emerged with a 1-0 lead.

Anderson scored his third goal of the season when he banged in his own rebound 1:15 into the game. The Devils won a faceoff in Detroit's zone to set up the goal. Dakota Mermis and Miles Wood picked up the assists. New Jersey extended its lead to 3-0 in the second period.

With Detroit's Frans Nielsen in the penalty box for holding, New Jersey made it 2-0 at 6:04. Bratt scored his 14th goal from the slot off a rebound. Pavel Zacha and Gusev collected the assists. With Dylan Larkin in the box for delay of game, the Devils scored another power-play goal at 8:51. Palmieri scored his 23rd off a feed from rookie Jack Hughes. Damon Severson notched the second assist.

Filppula scored on the power play at 9:40 of the third period to put Detroit on the board. With Hughes in the box for tripping, Filppula, who now has six goals, knocked in a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot. Larkin also had an assist for his sixth point in the past four games. A hooking call against Larkin led to Gusev's goal. Zacha set up Gusev's 11th tally of the season at 13:40.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong forecasts average growth rate of 2.8% from 2021-2024

Hong Kongs economy is expected to expand at an average growth rate of 2.8 in real terms from 2021-2024, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday, as he announced his budget for the Asia financial hub.Chan also forecast 2020 gross dom...

Power play propels Devils past Red Wings

Cory Schneider recorded his first win of the season, and the New Jersey Devils scored three power-play goals en route to a 4-1 victory over the host Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Schneider, who made 27 saves, had gone 0-6-1 in seven starts ...

Ovechkin’s shootout winner lifts Caps over Jets

Alex Ovechkin scored in the top of the fifth round of the shootout, and goalie Braden Holtby kicked away a Nikolaj Ehlers slap shot in the bottom half as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets, 4-3, on Tuesday night. Th...

Going to take series-decider like knockout game or WC final: Enoch Nkwe

Ahead of the series-decider against Australia, South Africas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe said that his team is going to take the crucial match like a knockout game or a World Cup final. We are going to take it like a knockout game or a World...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020