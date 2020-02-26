Left Menu
Sabonis, Pacers manhandle Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Indianapolis
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 09:39 IST
Domantas Sabonis posted 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and the Indiana Pacers held the Charlotte Hornets to just 33 percent shooting en route to a 119-80 blowout on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Sabonis led six Pacers scoring in double figures, joined by T.J. Warren with 19 points, Malcolm Brogdon with 15, and the trio of Justin Holiday, Doug McDermott and JaKarr Simpson adding 16, 10 and 10, respectively, off the bench.

Indiana's balanced scoring and tenacious defense made quick work of Charlotte, pushing the Pacers ahead by 10 points through the first quarter and 25 points at halftime. The lead swelled to as many as 43 points in the fourth quarter.

Just two Hornets scored in double figures. Miles Bridges had 17 points, and Caleb Martin added 11 off the bench, shooting 3 of 4 from behind the 3-point arc. P.J. Washington, who made 3 of 6 from long distance, scored nine points. No Hornet finished with more than six rebounds, which Bridges and Cody Martin both reached. For the Pacers, meanwhile, Myles Turner joined Sabonis in double-figures rebounding with 10.

Indiana closed with a 57-39 edge on the glass, taking full advantage of Charlotte's shooting woes. While the Pacers limited the Hornets' scoring opportunities, Indiana's offense clicked effectively. The hosts shot 57 percent from the floor and went 10 of 23 (43.5 percent) from 3-point range as a team. Turner, Brogdon and Holiday each made two 3-pointers; all five Pacers starters sank at least one.

For Brogdon, the game was something of a bounce-back from recent back and head injuries. In addition to his 15 points, he grabbed six rebounds and dished out seven assists. Thirty-five of Indiana's 49 made field goals came via assists, with eight Pacers recording at least two. T.J. McConnell contributed six assists off the bench.

Indiana played without Victor Oladipo, who made his return from a yearlong quadriceps injury on Jan. 29. He sat on Tuesday due to back spasms. The Pacers were also without Jeremy Lamb, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in a loss Sunday to Toronto.

