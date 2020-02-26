Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayern Munich dominated the game: Hansi Flick after win over Chelsea

After a commanding victory over Chelsea in the Champions League, Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said they dominated the game.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 11:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 11:11 IST
Bayern Munich dominated the game: Hansi Flick after win over Chelsea
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick. Image Credit: ANI

After a commanding victory over Chelsea in the Champions League, Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said they dominated the game. "Today it was a very focused team performance for the whole 90 minutes. We put pressure on our opponents from the beginning and dominated the game," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

Chelsea were beaten 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Serge Gnabry scored twice while Robert Lewandowski netted a goal to hand Bayern Munich a win. All the goals for Bayern Munich came in the second half and Flick admitted that they failed to capitalise on the chances in the first half.

"In the first half we could have capitalised on one or two chances. In the second half we were able to do so. We are very, very happy. I've known Serge Gnabry for a very long time. He has developed so well. Serge is very good in one-on-one situations and in front of the goal. We're very happy to have him," he said. Reflecting on the victory, Gnabry said: "We came out of the break strong, put a lot of pressure on Chelsea and made good use of the moments of transition at the end of the move. Lewy laid two goals on a plate for me, he could have scored himself. I scored two goals and then he scored one himself."

The second leg of the last 16 tie between Chelsea and Bayern Munich will be played on March 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: SC refuses to entertain pleas, terms violence 'unfortunate'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed unfortunate the incidents of violence in Delhi but refused to entertain pleas on them. A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said it will not expand the scope of petitions filed in connect...

Northeast Delhi violence: HC directs police to respond by 12:30 pm on plea

The Delhi High Court directed police to respond by 1230 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act. A bench...

Australia's Smith to skipper Welsh Fire in Hundred

London, Feb 26 AFP Steve Smith will skipper Welsh Fire in English crickets new Hundred competition two years after being stripped of the Australia captaincy for his role in a ball-tampering scandal. Smith will lead a side that includes Aust...

LeBron scores 40 as Lakers thwart Pelicans' comeback bid

LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Tuesday night. Anthony Davis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Lakers, who won their sixth in a row...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020