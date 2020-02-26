Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: April Volvo Golf Open postponed; NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

China postpones April Volvo Golf Open over coronavirus outbreak: Xinhua

The China Golf Association said the yearly Volvo Golf Open which was due to be held at the end of April will be postponed, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday. The event, set to be held between the 20th and 26th of April in the southern city of Shenzhen, will not take place due to the coronavirus outbreak, said Xinhua.

'He was my everything': NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at emotional Los Angeles tribute

A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay tribute to the transcendent NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month that shocked the world of sports and beyond. The "Celebration of Life" memorial at the Staples Center, Bryant's home arena during most of his storied 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, featured an emotional address by Bryant's widow Vanessa, who started dating Kobe when she was 17.

Fury promoter wants Joshua next instead of Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren wants the new WBC heavyweight champion to fight fellow Brit Anthony Joshua next in a world title unification bout but says Deontay Wilder will first have to be persuaded to forgo an immediate rematch. Fury claimed the WBC title in Las Vegas on Saturday with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in December 2018.

MLB notebook: Tommy John surgery for Yanks' Severino

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery, general manager Brian Cashman confirmed Tuesday. The two-time All-Star was shut down last week after experiencing discomfort in his right forearm. He was sent from spring training camp in Tampa, Fla., to New York for medical testing.

Spring training roundup: Mets' Tebow hits first spring homer

The New York Mets lost to the Detroit Tigers 9-6 at Lakeland, Fla., in Grapefruit League action on Tuesday, but Tim Tebow stole the show with his first home run in four spring training stints with the Mets. The 32-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback sent a 3-2 pitch off Detroit right-hander Alex Wilson over the left-center wall in the sixth inning for a two-run blast, his first career spring extra-base hit. All nine of his previous spring training hits with the Mets were singles.

Afghan wheelchair basketball captain hopes peace gives team a shot at Paralympics

One of thousands of Afghans badly injured during years of conflict, Nilofar Bayat hopes for peace so that her wheelchair basketball team can take part in the Paralympics but fears a return to power by the Taliban could quash her dreams. Bayat, now 26, suffered a spinal cord injury at the age of two when a rocket hit her house, killing her brother. Her injury limited her ability to run or jump but has not deterred her from studying, getting a job and pursuing her love of basketball.

Tsitsipas happy to conserve energy after easing through in Dubai

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been mowing down the opposition without dropping a set in recent weeks and the Greek is confident his game will benefit from spending fewer hours on court. The 21-year-old did not drop a set during his successful title defense at last week's Marseille Open and on Tuesday beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(1) 6-1 in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

'Frustrated' Kenin keen to rediscover Melbourne Park rhythm

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin says she is frustrated by her inability to rediscover the rhythm that secured her a maiden Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park after the American crashed out of the Qatar Open. The 21-year-old suffered a 6-3 7-6(4) second-round defeat to Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska on Tuesday. Last week, Kenin fell at the first hurdle against Elena Rybakina in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

NFL notebook: Panthers, Rhule endorse Newton in 2020

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants Cam Newton to be on the roster in 2020. The injured quarterback is rehabbing from foot surgery and might not be ready for training camp. He's entering the final year of his current contract and will need to get up to speed with a new coaching staff, including the terminology and concepts installed by coordinator Joe Brady.

Ice hockey: Instant celebrity Ayres learning how A-listers live

Part-time ice hockey goalie David Ayres had never been to North Carolina, but he arrived an instant statewide hero, was declared an honorary citizen by the governor, and was suitably feted before the Carolina Hurricanes' home game on Tuesday. The "emergency goalie" visited the North Carolina capital Raleigh as a guest of the Hurricanes, part of a whirlwind tour after the feel-good story of his heroics against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

