Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Knight in shining armour leads England's Thai rout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:42 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Knight in shining armour leads England's Thai rout

England captain Heather Knight smashed the first hundred of the ongoing Women's Twenty20 World Cup to fashion their comprehensive 98-run win against Thailand in a Group B match on Wednesday.

Knight smashed 108 not out and forged a 169-run stand with Natalie Sciver to help England overcome a horror start and post 176-2, the highest total in this year's tournament so far, at Canberra's Manuka Oval. England then returned to restrict Thailand to 78-7 and bounce back from Sunday's loss to South Africa with the biggest victory, in terms of runs, in the tournament's history.

"We were obviously gutted after the performance the other day, so it was really important we came back with a good performance," Knight said after collecting player-of-the-match award. "We just tried to keep it quite simple...it was about building partnership, not panicking, staying very calm," she said of her association with Sciver which yielded the biggest partnership in the tournament's history.

Put into bat, England had a horrifying start to the contest which pitted the tournament's inaugural 2009 champions and its Asian debutantes. Amy Jones and opening partner Danni Wyatt both fell for ducks, leaving England reeling at 7-2 in the second over.

Knight joined Sciver to ensure Thailand, who lost to West Indies on their World Cup debut, did not get another chance to celebrate a dismissal. Knight swept Ratanaporn Padunglerd for the first six of the England innings in the 13th over and brought up her fifty in the very next ball.

Spilled on 78 near the ropes, Knight brought up her maiden 20-overs hundred when she scampered for two in the final over of the innings. Celebration immediately followed as the 29-year-old smashed the very next delivery from Chanida Sutthiruang over the long-on boundary for her fourth six.

Knight's 66-ball knock also included 13 boundaries. Sciver could not be denied her second successive fifty of the tournament either and her 59 not out included eight boundaries.

In the other match, Pakistan upset West Indies by eight wickets, completing a chase with 10 balls to spare after restricting the former champions to 124-7. Electing to bat, West Indies managed 44-3 in the first 10 overs but milked 81 off the last 10 with skipper Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbell chipping in with 43 each.

Javeria Khan (35) and Muneeba Ali (25) gave Pakistan a strong start and captain Bismah Maroof (39 not out) anchored the chase for a winning start to their campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-UAE says ready for 'worst case' scenarios as coronavirus spreads in Middle East

The United Arab Emirates, a major air transit centre, is ready for worst case scenarios as the coronavirus spreads in the Middle East and has the facilities to quarantine patients and screen new arrivals, a government official said on Wedne...

Situation in riot-hit northeast Delhi 'under control': NSA Doval

The situation in the violence-hit northeast Delhi was under control and the police was doing their job, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said after he visited the affected areas and interacted with locals on Wednesday. He was greeted wa...

Soccer-Liverpool can remain unbeaten in title run, says Shearer

Liverpool, who equalled the English top-flight record of 18 straight victories this week, are having a freak season and could remain unbeaten en route to winning the Premier League title, ex-England striker Alan Shearer said on Wednesday.Ru...

Working on mental strength and technique, says Manu Bhaker

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manu Bhaker on Wednesday said she is focussing on her technique and improving mental strength to put up a good show at the upcoming World Cup and Tokyo Olympics. Manu, who secured an Olympic quota for India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020