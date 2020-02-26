Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: NRAI tells shooters to train in country, considers pullout from Olympic test event

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:10 IST
Coronavirus: NRAI tells shooters to train in country, considers pullout from Olympic test event

India's national shooting federation on Wednesday said it will not allow its shooters to travel abroad for training due to the novel coronavirus threat and won't hesitate in pulling out of a Tokyo Olympics Test event in April if it becomes a health risk. Indian shooters are scheduled to travel to Tokyo to participate in the Olympic Test event slated to take place from April 16 to 26 in the Japanese capital, which will host the main event in July-August this year.

"We have chosen our test event team but we are yet to decide (on travelling there). I'm not going to risk any of those kids. If we receive any advice from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) or the international federation, our own mission in Tokyo or even our own assessment we feel there's a threat, it isn't worth the risk," National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh said on Wednesday. "We are also not allowing our shooters to travel overseas to train as well due to the virus," Singh said.

"If a shooter is infected in the test event then we are subjecting him or her to the gravest of dangers and then that shooter won't be able to participate in the Olympics, hampering our chances of winning a medal," he added. On Wednesday, Japanese president Shinzo Abe called for big sports and cultural events over the next two weeks to be cancelled or postponed to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The J League has also postponed all domestic games through the first half of March. While one of the largest sporting events in the Japan will be curtailed, the participation in the Tokyo Marathon is now limited to elite runners and wheelchair competitors. The novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to other countries as well, including Japan, South Korea and Italy causing over 2600 deaths.

With the threat of coronavirus looming, asked if the disease or the travel restrictions put in place by the federation will affect the Indian shooters, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manu Bhaker said, "Whatever the federation does is in the best interest of the shooters." "The decisions NRAI will take or has taken will be for our good only. Everybody wants us to do well and win medals and this coronavirus will not mentally affect us." PTI APA PM AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Govt needs to implement reforms and clean houses: Mboweni

Tabling a very difficult budget, accompanied by a revenue shortfall amid low growth, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the government needed to implement reforms and clean houses to set the country on a path of recovery. While the Budget R...

UPDATE 1-China says WSJ admitted 'mistake' after its reporters were expelled

Chinas foreign ministry said on Wednesday the Wall Street Journal had been in touch with the Chinese government over a February column that Beijing says carried a racist headline, and had admitted its mistake.Toby Doman, spokesman for Wall ...

UPDATE 3-UAE says ready for 'worst case' scenarios as coronavirus spreads in Middle East

The United Arab Emirates, a major air transit centre, is ready for worst case scenarios as the coronavirus spreads in the Middle East and has the facilities to quarantine patients and screen new arrivals, a government official said on Wedne...

Situation in riot-hit northeast Delhi 'under control': NSA Doval

The situation in the violence-hit northeast Delhi was under control and the police was doing their job, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said after he visited the affected areas and interacted with locals on Wednesday. He was greeted wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020