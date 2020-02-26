REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-SHARAPOVA/ Five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova announces retirement

Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest paid sportswomen in the world, announced her retirement at the age of 32 on Wednesday. CHINA-HEALTH-ITALY-SPORT/

Alpine skiing: Women's World Cup event to go ahead in Italy The women’s World Cup alpine skiing races at La Thuile in Italy’s Aosta valley are to go ahead as planned, but with a limited number of spectators, because the area has not been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Wednesday.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT/ Fury promoter wants Joshua next instead of Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren wants the new WBC heavyweight champion to fight fellow Brit Anthony Joshua next in a world title unification bout but says Deontay Wilder will first have to be persuaded to forgo an immediate rematch. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LYO-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus Olympique Lyonnais host Juventus in a Champions League match.

26 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Manchester City Real Madrid face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

26 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

27 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

27 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DOHA/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open

Day five of the Qatar Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. Feb 27

TENNIS-DUBAI/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships

Action from the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships - an ATP 500 event. 27 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-T20-ZAF-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket Cricket - South Africa v Australia - Third T20 South Africa take on Australia in the last of three Twenty20 internationals at Newlands in Cape Town

26 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/PREVIEW

Cricket-New Zealand v India second test The second test between New Zealand and India starts in Christchurch on Feb. 29. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit.

Feb 27 CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/

Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup India v New Zealand in Melbourne and Australia v Bangladesh in Canberra

27 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CYCLING

CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX) Cycling - UCI Track World Championships

Berlin's Velodrom hosts the UCI Track World Championships. Feb 27

CYCLING-UAE/ Cycling - UAE Tour

Stage five of the UAE Tour is a 162-kilometre ride from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet. Feb 27

GOLF GOLF-HONDA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Honda Classic first round First round coverage from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Feb 27 OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/SNOW-CLIMATECHANGE (PIX) (TV) The Olympics are coming to Japan. So too is climate change

The Olympics are coming to Japan. Like many parts of the world so too are the effects of global warming. For Japan this means less of its famed quantities of snow, potentially snarling plans to use it to cool venues in Tokyo's sweltering summer. Feb 27

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-TESTING/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Pre-season Testing Day two of the second round of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

27 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

