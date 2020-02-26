CAS confirms Man City appeal against UEFA ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City football club against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Wednesday. The UEFA had banned City from the upcoming two seasons of the Champions League for breaching club licensing and financial fair play regulations. The English Premier League champions have also been fined 30 million euros (USD 33 million) by the UEFA.

"Generally speaking, CAS appeal arbitration procedures involve an exchange of written submissions between the parties while a Panel of CAS arbitrators is being convened. Once the Panel has been formally constituted it issues procedural directions, including, inter alia, with respect to the holding of a hearing. Following the hearing, the Panel deliberates and then issues its decision in the form of an Arbitral Award," the CAS said in a statement. "It is not possible to indicate at this time when a final award in this matter will be issued," it added.

The UEFA's independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) conducted the probe in the case and found Manchester City guilty of serious breaches by "overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016". (ANI)

