Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kvitova fights off Ostapenko to reach Qatar quarters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 00:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 23:38 IST
Tennis-Kvitova fights off Ostapenko to reach Qatar quarters
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former champion Petra Kvitova needed all her considerable experience to beat Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 5-7 6-1 and reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open on a windy Wednesday in Doha. The Czech number eight seed, who won the Qatar title in 2018, looked on course for a routine victory after running away with the first set, but former French Open champion Ostapenko clawed her way back into the contest with some gutsy hitting from behind the baseline.

The 22-year-old, who rivals twice-Wimbledon champion Kvitova in terms of sheer power, improved her first serve percentage from 52% to 73% in the second set and converted four of her six break point chances to level the match. Both players struggled for control in the swirling wind that ripped through centre court, but it was the 29-year-old Kvitova who kept her head as Ostapenko faded badly in the decider.

"There's no chance to have tactics in this wind," Kvitova said in an on-court interview. "It's difficult to put the serve in and she returned the second serve well. I needed to be more patient. It was about taking time and it was really difficult." Kvitova served nine aces but made an equal number of double faults, while Ostapenko also struggled in the conditions, with 11 double faults of her own.

The Latvian also made a typically high 32 unforced errors, and hit 11 fewer winners than Kvitova, which sealed her fate. Top seed Ash Barty advanced to the quarters via a walkover after her opponent Elena Rybakina withdrew with a strain in her leg.

Barty will face the winner of the match between Spanish 11th seed Garbine Muguruza and unseeded Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, which will take place later on Wednesday. Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova also advanced via a walkover after her American opponent Amanda Anisimova withdrew due to illness.

Kuznetsova will next face Swiss world number nine Belinda Bencic, the fourth seed, who beat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-3 earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Police: 3 fire shots into Chicago store; 1 dead, 4 wounded

Chicago, Feb 26 AP Two men and a woman fired nearly 20 shots into a convenience store on Chicagos South Side, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding four other people, police said. The three walked up to Alis Minimart around 530 pm Tuesd...

Mosque, Dargah vandalised in northeast Delhi during violence, claim locals

A mosque and a dargah were vandalised before being set afire during the communal violence in northeast Delhi, locals claimed on Wednesday. The mosque is situated at Ashok Nagar area in northeast Delhi, while the dargah is located in Chand B...

WRAPUP 10-Germany "heading for epidemic" as virus spreads faster outside China than in

Germany said on Wednesday that it was heading for a coronavirus epidemic and could no longer trace all cases, as the number of new infections inside China - the source of the outbreak - was for the first time overtaken by those elsewhere. A...

INSIGHT-A mob out for blood: India's protests pit Hindus against Muslims

Mohammad Zubair was on his way home from a local mosque in northeast New Delhi when he came across a large crowd. He turned towards an underpass to avoid the commotion it proved to be a mistake.Within seconds, he was cowering on the ground ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020