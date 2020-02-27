Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Sharapova - inspirational and a great fighter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 00:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 00:09 IST
Tennis-Sharapova - inspirational and a great fighter
Representative image

Maria Sharapova's fellow players described her as inspirational and praised her fighting spirit following the Russian's announcement of her retirement from tennis at the age of 32 on Wednesday.

The injury-plagued Sharapova, renowned for her never-say-die approach to the sport despite regularly being hampered by shoulder problems, won five Grand Slam titles. World number one Novak Djokovic heard about Sharapova's retirement after he reached the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships quarter-finals and asked the crowd to applaud her for everything she accomplished.

"She's great fighter. As dedicated as someone can really be in our sport," said Djokovic. "The willpower an the willingness to kind of overcome all the obstacles she had, especially ... with injuries and surgeries and trying to fight back, come back to the court and play on her desired level.

"It's truly inspirational to see what mind of a champion she has. I'm sorry that it had to end with an injury obviously but at the same time she had a fantastic career and she can be proud of herself." It was Sharapova's victory over two-times defending champion Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final that propelled the then little-known 17-year-old to superstardom and riches.

She went on to win almost $40 million in prize money, becoming one of the highest-paid sportswomen in the world and one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet. Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who knows the challenges of returning to competition since her career was stalled after a knife attack, commended Sharapova for always demanding more of her body than it would allow.

"She's been amazing competitor, she never gives up," said Kvitova. "Even if she didn't play well she was still believing in her game and still being aggressive and believing in her shots, which I'm really admiring." Tennis great Billie Jean King said on Twitter that ever since Sharapova, who has also established a confectionery company called Sugarpova, won her maiden Grand Slam title she has been a "great champion".

"A 5x major champion and a former World No. 1, her business success is just as impressive as her tennis achievements," wrote King. "Maria, the best is yet to come for you!" A winner of 36 WTA titles who completed her career Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2012 and spent 21 weeks atop the world rankings, Sharapova was at times the biggest attraction in her sport.

"She will be greatly missed by her millions of fans around the world, but I know this will also mark an exciting new beginning for Maria," said WTA chairman Steve Simon. "I look forward to following her successes in the years to come as she steps away as a true champion of our sport."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Canadiens D Mete (foot) out for season

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season with a fractured foot, the team announced Wednesday. Mete was injured when he was struck by a shot during a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 18.The 21-year...

UPDATE 3-Trump accuses cable TV of making coronavirus look 'as bad as possible'

U.S. President Donald Trump accused two cable TV news channels of presenting the danger from the coronavirus in as bad a light as possible and upsetting financial markets, as public health officials warned Americans to prepare for a likely ...

Special Police Commissioner takes stock of situation in violence-affected North-East Delhi

Newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner Law and Order SN Shrivastava late on Wednesday took stock of the situation in violence-affected areas in North-East district of the national capital. Security has been deployed at various lo...

US STOCKS-Wall St loses ground on fears of NY virus spread

U.S. stocks lost ground with the SP falling to session lows in a volatile session on investor jitters on Wednesday over the prospect of coronavirus cases in New York after officials said they were monitoring 83 people who visited China. Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020