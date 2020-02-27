Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-SHARAPOVA Five-time major winner Sharapova retires aged 32

Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest paid sportswomen in the world, announced the end of her career at the age of 32 on Wednesday. FOOTBALL-NFL-LABOR

Players to vote on NFL owners' proposed labour deal The NFL's labor negotiations have moved closer to a resolution as the NFL Players Association said on Wednesday that its board of player representatives voted to send a deal already approved by owners to its membership for a vote.

SOCCER-FIFA FIFA to launch global review of match calendar

FIFA is to launch a major "once and for all" review of the international match calendar, which governs the dates of major competitions and tournaments, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LYO-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus Olympique Lyonnais host Juventus in a Champions League match.

26 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Manchester City Real Madrid face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

26 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

27 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

27 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DOHA/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open

Day five of the Qatar Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 27 Feb

TENNIS-DUBAI/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships

Action from the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships - an ATP 500 event. 27 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CYCLING CYCLING-UAE/

Cycling - UAE Tour Stage five of the UAE Tour is a 162-kilometre ride from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet.

27 Feb CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX)

Cycling - UCI Track World Championships Berlin's Velodrom hosts the UCI Track World Championships.

27 Feb OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/SNOW-CLIMATECHANGE (PIX) (TV) The Olympics are coming to Japan. So too is climate change

The Olympics are coming to Japan. Like many parts of the world so too are the effects of global warming. For Japan this means less of its famed quantities of snow, potentially snarling plans to use it to cool venues in Tokyo's sweltering summer. 27 Feb

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/PREVIEW

Cricket-New Zealand v India second test The second test between New Zealand and India starts in Christchurch on Feb. 29. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit.

27 Feb CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/

Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup India v New Zealand in Melbourne and Australia v Bangladesh in Canberra

27 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CYCLING

CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX) Cycling - UCI Track World Championships

Berlin's Velodrom hosts the UCI Track World Championships. 27 Feb

CYCLING-UAE/ Cycling - UAE Tour

Stage five of the UAE Tour is a 162-kilometre ride from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet. 27 Feb

GOLF GOLF-HONDA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Honda Classic first round First round coverage from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

27 Feb MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-TESTING/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Pre-season Testing

Day two of the second round of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. 27 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

