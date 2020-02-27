REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES
TENNIS-SHARAPOVA Five-time major winner Sharapova retires aged 32
Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest paid sportswomen in the world, announced the end of her career at the age of 32 on Wednesday. FOOTBALL-NFL-LABOR
Players to vote on NFL owners' proposed labour deal The NFL's labor negotiations have moved closer to a resolution as the NFL Players Association said on Wednesday that its board of player representatives voted to send a deal already approved by owners to its membership for a vote.
SOCCER-FIFA FIFA to launch global review of match calendar
FIFA is to launch a major "once and for all" review of the international match calendar, which governs the dates of major competitions and tournaments, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LYO-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus Olympique Lyonnais host Juventus in a Champions League match.
26 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Manchester City Real Madrid face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
26 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW
Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.
27 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW
Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches
27 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS
TENNIS-DOHA/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open
Day five of the Qatar Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 27 Feb
TENNIS-DUBAI/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships
Action from the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships - an ATP 500 event. 27 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CYCLING CYCLING-UAE/
Cycling - UAE Tour Stage five of the UAE Tour is a 162-kilometre ride from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet.
27 Feb CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX)
Cycling - UCI Track World Championships Berlin's Velodrom hosts the UCI Track World Championships.
27 Feb OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-2020/SNOW-CLIMATECHANGE (PIX) (TV) The Olympics are coming to Japan. So too is climate change
The Olympics are coming to Japan. Like many parts of the world so too are the effects of global warming. For Japan this means less of its famed quantities of snow, potentially snarling plans to use it to cool venues in Tokyo's sweltering summer. 27 Feb
CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/PREVIEW
Cricket-New Zealand v India second test The second test between New Zealand and India starts in Christchurch on Feb. 29. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit.
27 Feb CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/
Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup India v New Zealand in Melbourne and Australia v Bangladesh in Canberra
27 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CYCLING
CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX) Cycling - UCI Track World Championships
Berlin's Velodrom hosts the UCI Track World Championships. 27 Feb
CYCLING-UAE/ Cycling - UAE Tour
Stage five of the UAE Tour is a 162-kilometre ride from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet. 27 Feb
GOLF GOLF-HONDA/
Golf - PGA Tour - Honda Classic first round First round coverage from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
27 Feb MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-TESTING/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Pre-season Testing
Day two of the second round of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. 27 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Another 39 people on Japan cruise ship test positive for coronavirus
UPDATE 1-Another 39 people on Japan cruise ship test positive for coronavirus
UPDATE 1-Another 39 people on Japan cruise ship test positive for coronavirus
Another 39 people on Japan cruise ship test positive for coronavirus
39 more on board Japan cruise ship have new coronavirus: Minister