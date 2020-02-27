Yankees' Stanton (calf) might miss start of season

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton's availability for Opening Day is in question after he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 calf strain, manager Aaron Boone announced Wednesday. "It's gonna be a couple weeks," Boone said of how long Stanton is expected to be sidelined. The manager added that Stanton would be "up against it" to return in time for the season opener against the Baltimore Orioles on March 26.

Injuries were the name of the game for Stanton last season, as the slugger was limited to just 18 games due to a variety of ailments involving his biceps, shoulder, calf, knee and quadriceps. This news on Stanton comes one day removed after general manager Brian Cashman confirmed that right-hander Luis Severino will undergo Tommy John surgery.

Stanton, 30, batted .266 with 38 homers and 100 RBIs in 2018 in his first season in the Bronx. Last year, he batted .288 with three blasts and 13 RBIs in 72 at-bats. Overall, Stanton has 308 homers, 785 RBIs and a .268 average in 10 seasons with the Miami Marlins (2010-17) and Yankees. He is a four-time National League All-Star and 2017 NL MVP.

--Field Level Media

