Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Careers could end without Olympic highlight if Tokyo canceled

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 04:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 04:49 IST
Athletics-Careers could end without Olympic highlight if Tokyo canceled
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The potential cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus outbreak could end the careers of several athletes like twice shot put champion Valerie Adams, according to Athletics New Zealand's high performance director Scott Goodman. The Tokyo Olympics are still scheduled to take place from July 24-Aug. 9 and the Japanese government has quelled fears the outbreak could cause their cancellation, but global and national sports organisations are on alert about the impact of the virus.

It has already forced the cancellation, postponement or shift of several sporting events in Asia, including the world indoor athletics championships that were scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15. Goodman said he had yet to discuss with Adams her plans beyond Tokyo but he recognised that older athletes like the 2008 and 2012 champion, who is 35, might not choose to go through another 12 months let alone another Olympic cycle.

"For some individual athletes like ... Valerie and I haven't sat down with her about it yet, but for her to go another 12 months ... ... it could have a big impact on what they do," Goodman told Radio New Zealand on Thursday. "Other athletes will just have to take it in their stride. It is a sporting event at the end of the day.

"You have to just abide by what's going on in the world and ... what the advisors are telling us." The 35-year-old Adams has qualified for her fifth Games after returning to competition this year following the birth of her second child.

She indicated previously that Tokyo was likely to be her last Olympics. Goodman added that 1500 metres runner Nick Willis, who won silver at Beijing in 2008 and bronze at Rio four years ago, would be 37 in Tokyo and was also probably in the twilight of his career.

Athletes and coaches, however, were still preparing for the Games, Goodman said. "We're still all going to training today and tomorrow," he said. "For athletes and coaches, we just keep on preparing.

"If an outbreak like this makes it impossible to run the Games then we just have to respect that. "But for the time being that's not on our mind. We're just getting ready for it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Opponents of new London Heathrow runway to hear appeal outcome

Opponents of the third runway at Londons Heathrow are set to hear on Thursday whether their legal appeal against the governments decision to expand Europes biggest airport has been successful. Britain has spent almost half a century trying ...

UK car industry seeks support, free-trade Brexit deal, as output falls

Britains car industry called on the government to help boost the market in its upcoming budget and secure a free-trade deal with Europe as output fell again in January, hit by a double-digit slump in domestic demand. British factories produ...

World News Roundup: Netanyahu pulls punches after Sanders calls him racist; Witnesses at Grenfell fire inquiry to be protected and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Israels Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racistIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Bernie Sanders was wrong to call him a racist during a deba...

Trump says may need to restrict travel from Italy, South Korea

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States may in the future have to restrict travel to Italy, South Korea and other countries due to outbreaks of the coronavirus but now was not the right time.Asked at a news conference abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020