Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bruins bid to get back on track vs. Stars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 05:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 05:59 IST
Bruins bid to get back on track vs. Stars

The Boston Bruins look to snap out of their first regulation losing streak in over two months when they host the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. The Bruins dropped their second straight regulation setback on Tuesday with a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames. The defeat snapped a seven-game home winning streak and gave Boston its first run of regulation losses since Dec. 7-12.

The Stars have won seven of their last nine (7-1-1) and six of their last eight road games (6-0-2). Dallas kicked off a three-game trip with a 4-1 victory at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Thursday's meeting marks the conclusion of the regular-season series for the Bruins and Stars. The clubs opened the season against each other on Oct. 3 in Dallas, with Boston eking out a 2-1 victory behind 28 saves from goaltender Tuukka Rask.

The Stars have come a long way since then, putting a 1-7-1 start behind them to trail only the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference standings. Dallas elected to stand pat at Monday's trade deadline, opting to stick with its current roster.

"We like where we're at. We like our depth," general manager Jim Nill told reporters. "I like where the young kids are at, what they've added to the team. And I like how the veterans are starting to play." Former Bruin Tyler Seguin leads the way for the Stars with 48 points after scoring his 16th goal of the season to kick off a three-goal first period in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes. Youngsters Roope Hintz (23 years old), Jason Dickinson (24) and Denis Gurianov (22) further chipped in with three, two and two points, respectively, in the contest.

"They're learning, and they're becoming more reliable," Stars interim coach Rick Bowness said of Hintz and Gurianov, who are now tied with captain Jamie Benn for the team lead with 18 goals. "We know what they're going to do with the puck. We know what they're going to do with their speed, and they're becoming much more reliable."

The Bruins similarly are relying on their current roster, acquiring forwards Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase in smaller moves ahead of the trade deadline instead of making a splash. Ritchie made his team debut in Tuesday's loss, while Kase is a possibility to play Thursday after being held out since Feb. 7 -- when he was still with the Anaheim Ducks -- with an illness. "I think he'd like to get a few more reps here with us," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy of Kase on Monday. "That deal is as much for the playoffs and moving forward."

Boston's offense fell flat against the Flames on Tuesday in its return home from a four-game road trip. Brad Marchand scored his 25th goal of the season to tie the game midway through the second period before Calgary tacked on four goals in the final 30 minutes. "We weren't at our best, for sure," Marchand said. "We didn't have it all the way through the game. We were a little sleepy, I guess, at times."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Senator Rubio seeks U.S. review of sale of AT&T unit to Czech-owned conglomerate

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on Wednesday asked the Trump administration to review the national security implications of ATTs Incs planned sale of its majority stake in Central European Media Group Enterprises CME to the Czech-owned conglomerat...

Opponents of new London Heathrow runway to hear appeal outcome

Opponents of the third runway at Londons Heathrow are set to hear on Thursday whether their legal appeal against the governments decision to expand Europes biggest airport has been successful. Britain has spent almost half a century trying ...

UK car industry seeks support, free-trade Brexit deal, as output falls

Britains car industry called on the government to help boost the market in its upcoming budget and secure a free-trade deal with Europe as output fell again in January, hit by a double-digit slump in domestic demand. British factories produ...

World News Roundup: Netanyahu pulls punches after Sanders calls him racist; Witnesses at Grenfell fire inquiry to be protected and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Israels Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racistIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Bernie Sanders was wrong to call him a racist during a deba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020