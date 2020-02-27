Soccer-Gerson double helps Flamengo win South American Supercup

Midfielder Gerson scored twice as Brazilian side Flamengo beat Ecuador's Independiente del Valle 3-0 to win the South American Recopa on Wednesday. The final, often called the Supercup, is contested between the previous year's Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana champions.

Flamengo's 5-2 aggregate victory came after a 2-2 draw in Ecuador last week and gave them the title for the first time since its inception in 1989. Striker Gabriel Barbosa put Flamengo ahead after 20 minutes but they were reduced to 10 men three minutes later when Willian Arao was sent off for a reckless challenge.

Despite being a man down the Brazilians doubled their lead 17 minutes into the second half through Gerson. Independiente's Alejandro Cabeza was sent off four minutes from time before Gerson scored Flamengo's third with just seconds left to seal the win for the Rio de Janeiro side.

Flamengo also won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian league in November in what has been their most successful season for decades.

