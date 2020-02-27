Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wagner's accuracy is second to none: Tom Latham

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand batsman Tom Latham on Thursday praised Neil Wagner and said that the pacer's accuracy is second to none.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 09:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 09:12 IST
Wagner's accuracy is second to none: Tom Latham
New Zealand batsman Tom Latham. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand batsman Tom Latham on Thursday praised Neil Wagner and said that the pacer's accuracy is second to none. Wagner had missed the first Test against India due to the birth of his child. New Zealand had defeated India in the first Test by ten wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

With this result, the Kiwis also became the first side to defeat India in the ongoing World Test Championship. "I have not actually seen him (Wagner) yet. Delighted for him and his family for the birth of their child. He has been a quality performer for us. He bowls short balls at us every now and then in the nets. That is something he has been so good at. His accuracy is second to none," Latham told reporters.

"It was obviously a great start in Wellington. Everyone chipped in and it was a team effort. Coming here 1-0 up is very pleasing, but we know how good the Indian side is. We are always looking to improve in some way, shape or form. The bowling discipline of ours in the first Test stands out," he said. Before this win, New Zealand had been whitewashed by Australia in a three-match Test series. Indian skipper Virat Kohli managed to score just 21 runs in the first match and Latham expects a fiery comeback from the number two ranked ICC Test batsman.

"I guess when you do struggle for results for a period of time, it is a good reminder where things are. It is important to have these checkpoints every now and then. I think when Virat comes out to bat, we will be ready for something. He is a quality player. He has done it for a long time now and he has done it in all conditions. As a bowling unit, it is important to stick to the plans," Latham said. "I have not actually seen the wicket. Whatever we are doing on day one, it is important to do it nicely. It has been a good hunting ground for us. We have been playing some good cricket, around Christmas last year. We were not playing well, but it is about doing the right process," he added.

The second Test between India and New Zealand will be played from February 29 to March 4 at Christchurch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Overlooked part of foot key to how humans walk, run: Study

The transverse arch, running from side to side along the mid-foot, may be key to how the human feet evolved, and enable us to walk and run, a new study reveals, which may also lead to novel designs for prosthetic and robotic legs. According...

Coronavirus disrupts sports events, affects stadiums' revenue: Fitch

The novel coronavirus has led to postponements or cancellations of various sports events, primarily in the Asia Pacific which will put pressure on affected stadiums revenues, according to Fitch Ratings. We expect the impact on Fitch-rated p...

Wearing hearing aids can improve brain function, says research

Hearing loss can have adverse effects on older people making the quality of life poor. A new research has identified that wearing hearing aids can help to delay cognitive decline and also improve brain function.Generally, cognitive decline ...

Letitia Wright to play double role in thriller 'The Silent Twins'

Black Panther star Letitia Wright will topline Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynskas upcoming thriller The Silent Twins. The film will feature Wright as the real-life identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were locked up in a high-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020