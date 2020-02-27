Wagner's accuracy is second to none: Tom Latham

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand batsman Tom Latham on Thursday praised Neil Wagner and said that the pacer's accuracy is second to none. Wagner had missed the first Test against India due to the birth of his child. New Zealand had defeated India in the first Test by ten wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

With this result, the Kiwis also became the first side to defeat India in the ongoing World Test Championship. "I have not actually seen him (Wagner) yet. Delighted for him and his family for the birth of their child. He has been a quality performer for us. He bowls short balls at us every now and then in the nets. That is something he has been so good at. His accuracy is second to none," Latham told reporters.

"It was obviously a great start in Wellington. Everyone chipped in and it was a team effort. Coming here 1-0 up is very pleasing, but we know how good the Indian side is. We are always looking to improve in some way, shape or form. The bowling discipline of ours in the first Test stands out," he said. Before this win, New Zealand had been whitewashed by Australia in a three-match Test series. Indian skipper Virat Kohli managed to score just 21 runs in the first match and Latham expects a fiery comeback from the number two ranked ICC Test batsman.

"I guess when you do struggle for results for a period of time, it is a good reminder where things are. It is important to have these checkpoints every now and then. I think when Virat comes out to bat, we will be ready for something. He is a quality player. He has done it for a long time now and he has done it in all conditions. As a bowling unit, it is important to stick to the plans," Latham said. "I have not actually seen the wicket. Whatever we are doing on day one, it is important to do it nicely. It has been a good hunting ground for us. We have been playing some good cricket, around Christmas last year. We were not playing well, but it is about doing the right process," he added.

The second Test between India and New Zealand will be played from February 29 to March 4 at Christchurch. (ANI)

