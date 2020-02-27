Pep Guardiola elated over win against Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed elation over victory against Real Madrid saying that they played 'really good'. "I'm happy for the victory - but the performance as well to try to play against this team with a good personality. The first 10, 15 minutes it was very difficult, but we played really good. We conceded a goal we shouldn't have conceded," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

Manchester City secured a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Thursday. Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne scored a goal each. Despite the victory, Guardiola insisted that it is not over yet.

"After scoring we found our rhythm and we scored the second. Today we are happy but it's still not over. For our people hopefully we can do a good performance," he said. The second leg of the last-16 tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played on March 18. (ANI)

