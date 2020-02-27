Jemimah Rodrigues shakes a leg with security guard before match against NZ

Before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, India's top-order batsman Jemimah Rodrigues was seen shaking a leg at the entrance alley of the stadium. Rodrigues was not alone, as she was joined by an off-duty security guard and the duo danced to a song from Bollywood flick 'Love Aaj Kal'.

The video was posted by the official handle of the International Cricket Council and captioned the post as: "Yes, @JemiRodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the #T20WorldCup". In the match between India and New Zealand, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India has been in sublime form in the tournament as they have won both their matches so far. On the other hand, New Zealand has only played one match in the tournament, against Sri Lanka and won the game by seven wickets.

Therefore, both teams will look to remain undefeated in the World Cup. India's playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

New Zealand's playing XI: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair. (ANI)

