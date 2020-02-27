Left Menu
Ex-QB Boykin gets 3-year sentence for assault

  27-02-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ex-Seattle Seahawks and TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday as a result of a plea deal related to an assault of his then-girlfriend, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Boykin was sentenced in Fort Worth, Texas, for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with a witness. Boykin also was given 180 days in Tarrant County Jail following guilty pleas on two unrelated misdemeanor theft charges.

Boykin's attorney, Brian Eppes, said, according to the Star-Telegram, "Trevone was not treated any differently than anyone else in Tarrant County and he ultimately took responsibility for his actions." Regarding a possible resumption of the 26-year-old's football career, Eppes said, "Trevone is happy to get through this part of his life. He's young. I wouldn't close the door on anything."

Allenna Bangs, chief of the Intimate Partner Violence team at the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office, said, according to the newspaper, "Mr. Boykin has failed to take responsibility for any of his assaultive and criminal behavior up until this point. "The victim in this case sustained a long-standing relationship of abuse by Mr. Boykin and, along with our office, feels his prison sentence is vindication for what she endured and the consequences he was able to avoid in the past because of his ability on the football field."

Shabrika Bailey had told WFAA-TV in Dallas that Boykin broke her jaw in two places and choked her until she passed out during a March 2018 incident at her home in Mansfield, Texas. Shortly after Bailey went public, Boykin was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Boykin was a star at TCU from 2012-15 before a brief NFL career that saw him play five games for the Seahawks in 2016. He also spent time on Seattle's practice squad in 2017. He was arrested in June 2018 on charges of aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon, tampering with a witness in a family violence case and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Boykin has been arrested at least three other times, including two days before the Alamo Bowl following the 2015 season when he playing for TCU. In that incident, law enforcement said he punched a police officer in a San Antonio bar. In that case, he wound up pleading no contest and receiving one year of deferred adjudication probation.

Boykin threw for TCU program records of 10,728 career yards and 86 touchdowns, and he set a single-season mark of 3,901 passing yards in 2014. He averaged more than 300 yards passing in his final two seasons at TCU, and he also ran for 2,049 career yards with 27 rushing touchdowns. For the Seahawks in 2016, Boykin completed 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

