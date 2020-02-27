Left Menu
16-year-old Shafali Verma now has highest strike-rate in Women's T20Is

India's 16-year-old sensation Shafali Verma now has the highest strike-rate in Women's T20Is.

India's opening batswoman Shafali Verma (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter).

India's 16-year-old sensation Shafali Verma now has the highest strike-rate in Women's T20Is. The opening batter has scored 438 runs in the shortest format of the game at a strike-rate of 147.97 and has surpassed South Africa's Chloe Tryon and Australia's Alyssa Healy.

The official handle of the T20 World Cup posted the stat on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Highest career strike rates in women's T20Is (min. 200 runs)--Shafali Verma - 438 runs at 147.97, Chloe Tryon - 722 runs at 138.31, Alyssa Healy - 1,875 runs at 129.66, the 16-year-old is top of the tree". India is currently playing against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup. In the match, Shafali played a knock of 46 runs. In the tournament, she has so far registered 114 runs.

In the match, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. A spirited bowling performance helped New Zealand restrict India to 133/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

India's playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. New Zealand's playing XI: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair.

India has been in sublime form in the tournament as they have won both their matches so far. On the other hand, New Zealand has only played one match in the tournament, against Sri Lanka and won the game by seven wickets.

Therefore, both teams will look to remain undefeated in the World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

