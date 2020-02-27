Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Knights ride Fleury's 61st shutout past Oilers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 13:12 IST
NHL roundup: Knights ride Fleury's 61st shutout past Oilers

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves en route to his fifth shutout of the season in leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. It was the 61st career shutout for Fleury, moving him into a tie for 17th place on the NHL's all-time list with Hall of Famer Walter "Turk" Broda. The five shutouts also moved him into a tie with Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the league lead.

Nick Cousins, making his Golden Knights debut after being acquired in a Monday trade with the Montreal Canadiens, scored a goal, as did Max Pacioretty and Shea Theodore. Vegas extended its season-high winning streak to seven games, tying for the second-longest mark in team history. Alec Martinez added two assists for the Golden Knights. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 of 33 shots for Edmonton, which went 1-2-0 on a three-game road trip.

Kings 2, Penguins 1 Pittsburgh took too long to solve rookie goalie Cal Petersen and lost in Los Angeles for its season-high fourth straight defeat.

Petersen made 35 saves in his fifth start of the season and 15th of his NHL career. Blake Lizotte had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Kings, who are 4-2-1 in their past seven games following a 2-12-1 stretch. Bryan Rust scored, and Tristan Jarry made 20 saves for the Penguins, who remain four points behind the Washington Capitals for the Metropolitan Division lead.

Avalanche 3, Sabres 2 J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist, including the go-ahead score midway through the third period, and Colorado beat Buffalo in Denver.

Martin Kaut got his first NHL goal, Gabriel Landeskog also scored, and Pavel Francouz made 31 saves to help the Avalanche win their fourth game in a row. Zemgus Girgensons and Curtis Lazar had goals, and Carter Hutton stopped 31 shots for the Sabres, whose modest two-game winning streak ended.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon to ask for 7-day grace period for March 9 bond-source

Lebanon intends to ask for a seven-day grace period for a 1.2 billion Eurobond that matures on March 9, as it is entitled to, in order to give financial advisers more time to draft a restructuring plan, a government source said on Thursday....

Iran reports 22 dead from among 141 cases of new coronavirus

Dubai, Feb 27 AP Irans state-run IRNA news agency on Thursday reported that there are 22 people dead amid 141 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic. A graphic published on Thursday by the agency shows that the virus...

CBSE to conduct fresh exams for students who failed to appear for exams due to Delhi violence

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will conduct fresh exams for students who have not been able to appear for papers in other parts of the national capital due to the violence in northeast Delhi, officials said. The board has sou...

Bengal civic polls: Governor meets state election commissioner

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met State Election Commissioner Sourav Das onThursday in the run-up to the civic body polls, dates of which are yet to be announced.The meeting, which lasted for 20 minutes, took place at the Raj Bhavan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020