Left Menu
Development News Edition

We will look to exploit sideways movement against Kohli: Latham

  • PTI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 13:19 IST
We will look to exploit sideways movement against Kohli: Latham

Virat Kohli will be itching to make a comeback in the second Test and the best chance for New Zealand will be to exploit the sideways movement which can spell trouble for the Indian captain, feels opener Tom Latham. Kohli had an indifferent tour of New Zealand so far. He was out for 2 and 19 in the first Test in Wellington.

"When Virat comes out to bat we will be ready. He is a quality player and there is a reason why he is up around that No 1 rank for such a period of time," Latham said at the media conference on Thursday. "He has done it for long time and done it in all conditions. If the surface is conducive to sideways movement we will try and exploit that," said Latham.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami might have had a below par game in Wellington but Latham said they remain world class bowlers and the team would be certainly wary of them. "We have played those guys really well in the first Test. But they are World class performers and we will be wary of them. Certainly they would be on top of their game and if we play well it will give us a good chance. We need to be consistent for long periods," he said.

Latham is sure that Neil Wagner's comeback will add firepower to the side. "I haven't yet seen him but when he rocks up for training he will be absolutely fizzing up to get going and obviously he will be raring to go. He is been a quality performer for a number of years for us," Latham said.

The Hagley Oval surface will have bounce and Latham expects Wagner to be more than a handful. "It's something that Neil has obviously been so good at for so long and he is second to none in terms of accuracy.

"He is a short guy and that makes him harder to play. If the surface is up for that plan he will be looking to go round with that." The first day will be important reckoned Latham.

"Generally, it's a good surface and surfaces in NZ have been on the greener side at the start and then flatten out. So we need to do well on day one." Hagley Oval has been a happy hunting ground for the New Zealanders.

"We have lost only one Test here. Hagley has been a happy hunting ground for us and hopefully won't be different for us as we try to play to our skills for long periods of time." PTI KHS ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon to ask for 7-day grace period for March 9 bond-source

Lebanon intends to ask for a seven-day grace period for a 1.2 billion Eurobond that matures on March 9, as it is entitled to, in order to give financial advisers more time to draft a restructuring plan, a government source said on Thursday....

Iran reports 22 dead from among 141 cases of new coronavirus

Dubai, Feb 27 AP Irans state-run IRNA news agency on Thursday reported that there are 22 people dead amid 141 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic. A graphic published on Thursday by the agency shows that the virus...

CBSE to conduct fresh exams for students who failed to appear for exams due to Delhi violence

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will conduct fresh exams for students who have not been able to appear for papers in other parts of the national capital due to the violence in northeast Delhi, officials said. The board has sou...

Bengal civic polls: Governor meets state election commissioner

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met State Election Commissioner Sourav Das onThursday in the run-up to the civic body polls, dates of which are yet to be announced.The meeting, which lasted for 20 minutes, took place at the Raj Bhavan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020