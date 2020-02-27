Diksha Dagar tied 5th in NSW Open, two shots behinds leaders
India's Diksha Dagar mixed seven birdies with four bogeys to card a three-under 69 in the opening round of the Women's New South Wales Open golf tournament here on Thursday. The 19-year-old Dagar, winner of the 2019 Investec South African Women's Open, was lying Tied-fifth and two shots behind co-leaders, Scotland's Michelle Thomson and Gemma Dryburgh, who shot 67 each in ideal scoring conditions.
The other Indians in the field include three-time LET winner, Aditi Ashok (73) in T-40th place, Gaurika Bishnoi (74) in T-50th, Astha Madan (78) in T-113, Tvesa Malik (79) in T-127 and Ridhima Dilawari (81) in 139th place. Diksha, Tied-fifth at the NSW Open last year, came back with mixed feelings.
Starting with a birdie on 10th, she added another on 13th and two more on 16th and 17th, but also dropped shots on 15th and 18th to turn in two-under. On the second nine, she birdied the third and fourth to climb to four-under, but back-to-back bogeys on sixth and seventh meant a slip downwards before she closed with a birdie for 69.
"Today I missed four up-and-downs, but my putting was good, much better," said Dagar. "I'm hitting it long and straight, because I worked hard on my fitness, doing push ups and strengthening my shoulders and the lower parts. I'm happy with my score because I was able to make all the putts and I’m feeling more confident. My game has come back."
Aditi had a disappointing start as she was three-over after six, but two birdies on ninth and 13th helped in a recovery to one-over. Riding a superb front nine with five birdies Michelle shot 67 -- one birdie and one bogey on back nine.
Gemma, playing with Aditi, had seven birdies against two bogeys. She had three birdies in a row from second and then back-to-back bogeys on fifth and sixth. She made up with four birdies on ninth, 13th, 16thand 18thfor a 67.
