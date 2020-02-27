Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Giants join potential Brady suitors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:54 IST
Report: Giants join potential Brady suitors

The New York Giants have expressed interest in pursuing Tom Brady, NFL Network reported Thursday. The Giants join the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders as potential suitors for the soon-to-be free agent quarterback if he does not re-sign with the New England Patriots.

New York drafted Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in 2019. The rookie completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 starts (3-9 record) after replacing veteran Eli Manning. But first-year head coach Joe Judge would not commit to Jones as his starter earlier this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Judge has a relationship with Brady, having spent the last eight seasons on Bill Belichick's coaching staff in New England. And the Giants have deep pockets, with a reported $74 million in cap space available. Brady, 42, who lost to the Giants twice in the Super Bowl, passed for 4,057 yards, 24 TDs and eight picks in his 20th season with the Patriots in 2019.

The three-time MVP and six-time Super Bowl champion ranks No. 2 all-time in passing yards (74,571) and touchdown passes (541). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UK government throws open "special adviser" recruitment to all-comers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has launched a website to open up recruitment of the influential special advisers who work at the heart of government. The website advertises talented and experienced communications a...

Motor racing-Coronavirus poses a logistical headache for F1 teams

The coronavirus epidemic is giving Formula One teams a logistical headache as they prepare for a new season and the run of long-haul races scheduled to start in Australia on March 15.The Chinese Grand Prix on April 19 has been called off bu...

Colombia coca eradication hampered by landmines and protests, police say

Landmines and protests promoted by armed groups involved in drug trafficking are major obstacles to the eradication of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, according to a Colombian anti-narcotic police chief. The Andean country, long a maj...

Sixers' Embiid (shoulder) out Thursday vs. Knicks

Joel Embiid wont be in the lineup Thursday when the Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks. The All-Star center left Wednesdays game in Cleveland and didnt return due to a sprained shoulder.Embiid was scheduled to undergo a magnetic re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020