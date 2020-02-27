Report: Giants join potential Brady suitors

The New York Giants have expressed interest in pursuing Tom Brady, NFL Network reported Thursday. The Giants join the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders as potential suitors for the soon-to-be free agent quarterback if he does not re-sign with the New England Patriots.

New York drafted Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in 2019. The rookie completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 starts (3-9 record) after replacing veteran Eli Manning. But first-year head coach Joe Judge would not commit to Jones as his starter earlier this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Judge has a relationship with Brady, having spent the last eight seasons on Bill Belichick's coaching staff in New England. And the Giants have deep pockets, with a reported $74 million in cap space available. Brady, 42, who lost to the Giants twice in the Super Bowl, passed for 4,057 yards, 24 TDs and eight picks in his 20th season with the Patriots in 2019.

The three-time MVP and six-time Super Bowl champion ranks No. 2 all-time in passing yards (74,571) and touchdown passes (541). --Field Level Media

