Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-United striker Martial suffers another muscle injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 02:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 01:37 IST
Soccer-United striker Martial suffers another muscle injury

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was a last-minute absentee from their Europa League last-32, second leg tie against Club Bruges on Thursday due to injury and is doubtful for the Premier League clash at Everton on Sunday. United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the French international, who has scored in his last three games including last week's 1-1 draw in Bruges, felt a muscle injury in the final training session before the return at Old Trafford.

"He didn't feel right during the training yesterday, or he walked off during the training, and he is injured so hopefully, it won't be too bad," Solskjaer told the club's official television channel before kick-off against Bruges on Thursday. "But I don't really know yet how long it will be."

Martial, 24, missed over seven weeks of action due to a thigh strain towards the start of this season but has managed to score 15 goals in 31 games in all competitions. His injury puts yet more strain on a United side who are missing fellow striker Marcus Rashford with a back problem and record signing midfielder Paul Pogba with an ankle injury.

United have won their last two Premier League games and are fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but trail runaway leaders Liverpool by 38 points after 27 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Deadly bomb blast rocks Kabul, Taliban denies involvement

Kabul Afghanistan, Feb 28 SputnikANI A bomb explosion killed a civilian and injured 10 others in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. The explosive device was strapped onto a bicycle. It w...

ECB plays down immediate action against economic impact of coronavirus

Four European Central Bank policymakers played down the prospect of immediate action to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic on Thursday, saying it was too early to gauge the long-term implications of the disease.Concerns...

New faces on both sides as Canes host Avs

The Carolina Hurricanes are in a hurry to get their new players up to speed. Amid a tight race for a playoff spot, the urgency will be evident as center Vincent Trocheck and defenseman Brady Skjei take spots in the lineup after arriving ear...

U.S. senators unveil bill to support renewable and nuclear power, efficiency

The top two senators on the U.S. Senate energy committee unveiled a bipartisan energy legislation package on Thursday that would support renewable energy, efficiency measures and nuclear power, and aides said it should move quickly to a vot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020