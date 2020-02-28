Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nylander, Leafs rally to sink Panthers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 08:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 08:14 IST
Nylander, Leafs rally to sink Panthers

William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal with 11:00 left in the third period, as the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Thursday night at Sunrise, Fla. The Leafs (34-23-8, 76 points) are battling for what could be the third and final playoff berth for Atlantic Division teams. The Panthers (33-25-6) are four points back of the Leafs.

Florida had won its two previous games against Toronto this season, 8-4 and then 5-3. In the latter game, Florida rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win, as Toronto did on Thursday. Toronto also got goals from Zach Hyman, Kasperi Kapanen, Auston Matthews and Justin Holl (empty-netter). For Matthews, who also had an assist, it was his 44th goal of the season.

Florida got goals from Mark Pysyk, Mike Hoffman and Noel Acciari. Hoffman has a team-high 26 goals. Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for Toronto. He was flawless after allowing three goals in the first 12-plus minutes.

Sergei Bobrovsky (24 saves) took the loss. Each team got just nine shots on goal in the first, yet the wild period ended with six goals scored -- all at even strength. Florida led 3-1, but Toronto tied it 3-3 with two goals in the final 2:17.

Pysyk, a defenseman who had a hat trick against Toronto earlier this season, opened the scoring with just 2:23 elapsed as he buried a long rebound of an Aaron Ekblad shot. It was Pysyk's ninth goal of the season. Hyman tied the score 69 seconds later, stuffing home his second rebound attempt after Matthews brilliantly flicked the puck toward the net while under duress.

Florida took a 2-1 lead on the rush as Hoffman rebounded a Frank Vatrano shot into an open side of the net at 7:25. Acciari made it 3-1 on his bad-angle shot from the right side that rang in off the far post at the 12:36 mark.

Then, just as the period's only power play had expired for Toronto, the Leafs -- still on the attack -- got a goal on Kapanen's wrist shot. Toronto tied the score with 62 seconds left on an All-Star effort by Matthews. He dumped the puck in, chased it down, forced a turnover and skated to the crease to tap in a rebound.

Nylander's go-ahead goal came on a long rebound, as he spun around and scored just inside the near post. Holl's empty-netter came with just 21 seconds left. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania confirms first coronavirus infection

Lithuania reported its first coronavirus infection on Friday, in a woman who returned this week from a visit to Italys northern city of Verona, the government said, as the disease spreads rapidly worldwide.Hopes that the virus would be cont...

Will Bayern's edge be blunted by Lewandowski injury?

Berlin, Feb 28 AFP Bayern Munich head into the start of a crucial series of games this weekend without key striker Robert Lewandowski, who has contributed 25 league goals this season The 31-year-old Pole picked up a knee injury during Bayer...

Darwinbox Launches the Lightest HRMS App Making it Easy and Accessible to Every Employee

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Darwinbox, a cloud-based Human Capital Management platform, has just launched its new lighter Android mobile app, which is as low as 7 MB, making it the lightest app in the sector globally Mobi...

Study Medicine in Manipal's AUA College of Medicine and Earn an International Doctor of Medicine Degree to Become a Global Physician

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Manipal Education Medical Group is a name synonymous with high quality of education with campuses across the world. One such campus is the sprawling 17 acres of American University of Antigua C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020