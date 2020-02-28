Left Menu
Wild pile up goals early in routing Red Wings

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 08:50 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 08:50 IST
Matt Dumba scored two goals and added an assist and the Minnesota Wild rolled to a 7-1 victory over the host Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Kevin Fiala supplied a goal and two assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman and Ryan Donato each contributed a goal and an assist. Jordan Greenway and Eric Staal also scored for Minnesota, while Alex Stalock stopped 25 shots.

Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which has dropped eight of its last nine games. The Wild led 3-0 after the first period by scoring all three goals in a 2:20 span. Minnesota's fourth line produced the first goal, as Mikko Koivu shoveled a backhanded pass from the slot to Hartman, who beat Jimmy Howard on the far side.

Donato, who had the second assist on Hartman's goal, scored 27 seconds later. He tallied on a rebound off a deflected shot from the point. Hartman and Greg Pateryn had the assists. Dumba scored his first goal of the night on a slap shot from the left point. Fiala and Jonas Brodin were credited with the assists.

Minnesota increased its lead to 6-1 in the second period. Mantha put Detroit on the board by skating from his blue line into the Wild zone on a breakaway and beating Stalock. From there, Minnesota dominated.

Dumba scored his second goal and sixth of the season on a power play. He ripped a shot from the left circle off a feed from Alex Galchenyuk. Greenway won a long battle for the puck and scored from the right circle at 12:05 of the period. Howard was then pulled from the game after allowing the five goals on 17 shots.

Kevin Fiala scored his 18th goal when he lifted the puck over the left shoulder of Jonathan Bernier, who replaced Howard. Eric Staal scored his 19th goal midway through the third period on a shot from the left circle that snuck between Bernier's skate and the post.

The Wild began a stretch in which they play five of seven games on the road. They'll play the second game of a back-to-back at Columbus on Friday --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

