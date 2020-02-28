We were little conservative in first Test: Ravi Shastri

As India aims to win the second Test and level the two-match series, India coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that his side was a little conservative and tentative in the first Test. India was handed its first defeat in the World Test Championship after losing the first Test against the Kiwis by ten wickets in Wellington.

Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara had to face criticism for his slow tempo in the first Test as he scored 22 runs from 123 balls. "They are an experienced outfit. We were a little conservative and tentative in the first Test. Hopefully, that would not happen here. Everyone has to adapt in the conditions," Shastri told reporters ahead of the second Test.

"I thought conditions for New Zealand were far better on day one of the first Test. The conditions eased when India came into bowl. Familiarity in conditions also helped the Kiwi side as you know what Southee and Boult did," he said. However, Shastri said that a loss like that will help in opening the mindset of the Indian players. He also said that every team in the world takes time to get used to the conditions in New Zealand.

"The conditions in red-call cricket and white-ball cricket is completely different. Especially in New Zealand and England, any team can take a while to acclimatise. We were outplayed in the first Test. I always believe when you are in a good run, a shake-up like that can be good because it opens your mindset," Shastri said. "When you are on the road winning all the time, you can have a closed mindset. Here, once you have seen what has happened, there is something to learn. It is a good lesson and I am sure boys are up for tomorrow," he added.

In the first Test, India had reduced the Kiwis to 225/7 and was looking set to not give the hosts a healthy lead. But the tail wagged for the Kiwis as the last three batsmen managed to add 123 runs to the total. Shastri said that not being able to dismiss the tailenders has been an issue for long and the team will employ new plans and it will be there for everyone to see.

"It has been a problem for us for a year now. We have had a chat about it. We will look to address it in a different manner. You will see," Shastri said. The side will take on New Zealand in the second Test at Christchurch from February 29 to March 4. (ANI)

