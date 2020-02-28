Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barty sets up Qatar semi-final clash with Kvitova

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 09:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 09:37 IST
Barty sets up Qatar semi-final clash with Kvitova

Doha, Feb 28 (AFP) World number one and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty set up a ninth career meeting with two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova at the Qatar Open on Thursday Barty saw off Spain's Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 in her quarter-final in windy and chilly conditions in Doha.

"I felt like I started exceptionally well and I was able to get the ball kind of in my areas a lot more," said the Australian top seed "Then in the second set Garbine was able to shift her court position and take a few more risks, put me on the back foot. It was frustrating, I felt like I wasn't doing a lot wrong but I wasn't making the most of my opportunities and wasn't getting opportunities.

"So I was happy to be able to start the third set well." Barty has won her last three meetings with Kvitova, including the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last month Kvitova, the 2018 Qatar champion, trailed Tunisia's Ons Jabeur by a break in the second set and saved two set points before securing a gruelling 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4) win after one hour and 44 minutes.

"I'm glad how I was able to manage those tie-breaks for sure," said the Czech left-hander "So I'm really glad that I improved something. It was difficult with the crowd as well, with the wind, different conditions today, for sure. So I'm really glad that with very talented player as she is, with the great touch, I was able to play a good game." In the other semi-final, evergreen Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova will face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Two-time major winner Kuznetsova beat Swiss fourth seed Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-4 while ninth-seeded Sabalenka came from behind to knock out China's Zheng Saisai 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ighalo dedicates first Man Utd goal to late sister

Odion Ighalo dedicated his first goal for Manchester United to his sister who died in December, as coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the Nigerian as a natural striker after a 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday. The...

Have thwarted Amit Shah's plans, says Tejashwi Yadav on resolution against NRC in Bihar

After the Bihar Assembly passed a resolution to not implement NRC and only implement NPR in its 2010 format, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that his party has thwarted the central governments plans to bring NRC.Amit Shah kehte the hum e...

Puel enters Lyon's den for derby under serious pressure

Paris, Feb 28 AFP Lyon are hoping to build on their rousing Champions League win over Juventus this weekend as they face bitter rivals Saint-Etienne, whose coach Claude Puel heads into hostile territory under serious pressure Off the field,...

Experience Commerce, a Cheil Group Company, Redefines the Idea of Modern Workspaces

Agency began operations in its new office from 24th February MUMBAI, Feb. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the agency outgrows its old office and moves to a bigger location, it translates brand belief to behavior. Designs an intelligent workspace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020