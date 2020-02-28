Rugby-Wales' Williams, Navidi in contention to return against England

Wales fullback Liam Williams and loose forward Josh Navidi could be in contention for the Six Nations clash against England next Saturday after stepping up their recovery from injuries, attack coach Stephen Jones said. The versatile Williams has not played since sustaining an ankle injury during last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan while Navidi has also missed Wales' opening three Six Nations matches due to a hamstring problem.

"The situation with Liam and Josh is... they're working hard getting the reps and load that's needed to make them available for selection," Jones told reporters. "Hopefully they can tick every box along the way and put their hand up for selection." Wales are without Josh Adams who was ruled out of the rest of the tournament following an ankle injury in their 27-23 loss to France last weekend, while fellow winger George North is being assessed after suffering a head injury in that game.

