NBA roundup: Harris carries short-handed Sixers

  • Updated: 28-02-2020 12:37 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 12:37 IST
Tobias Harris scored 34 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists to lift the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers past the visiting New York Knicks, 115-106, on Thursday. Al Horford had 15 points, nine assists and seven boards, and Shake Milton scored 19 points as the Sixers improved to a league-best 28-2 at home. Milton hit all five of his 3-point attempts, while Horford hit all four.

Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz had 11 each for the Sixers, who played without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back). The 76ers swept the four-game season series from the Knicks. Julius Randle paced the Knicks with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Maurice Harkless scored 17 points, RJ Barrett added 15 and Elfrid Payton had 18 points and 12 assists. The Knicks have lost six in a row.

Indiana Pacers 106 - Portland Trail Blazers 100 Domantas Sabonis overcame early foul trouble to collect 20 points and 11 rebounds as Indiana recorded a victory over Portland in Indianapolis.

Sabonis, whose father, Arvydas, played for the Trail Blazers, posted his 45th double-double of the season after playing just eight minutes in the first half. Sabonis picked up his third foul early in the second quarter on a charge against forward Caleb Swanigan. Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points, and Victor Oladipo added 15 in his return from a two-game absence due to a back injury. T.J. Warren also had 15 points for the Pacers, who have won four of their past five contests following a season-long six-game losing streak.

Oklahoma City Thunder 112 - Sacramento Kings 108 Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 as Oklahoma City beat visiting Sacramento.

Chris Paul added 17 points and seven assists, and Steven Adams contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. The Thunder won their fifth straight game and 14th in the past 17. Dennis Schroder recorded 13 points and seven assists, and Nerlens Noel had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Thunder. Harrison Barnes scored 21 points, and Harry Giles III added 19 as Sacramento had a three-game winning streak halted. Nemanja Bjelica recorded 18 points and nine rebounds, Buddy Hield had 15 points on five 3-pointers while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Alex Len added 11 points apiece.

Los Angeles Lakers 116 - Golden State Warriors 86 Rajon Rondo scored eight of his 12 points during a third-quarter run-away, allowing visiting Los Angeles to break open a close game en route to a blowout win over Golden State.

Anthony Davis went for a game-high-tying 23 points for the Lakers, who won their seventh straight despite giving LeBron James the night off to rest a sore groin. Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points, and Dwight Howard finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers. Rookie Eric Paschall had 23 points for Golden State, which played without Andrew Wiggins, bothered by back spasms, before losing Draymond Green to a two-technical-foul ejection in the second quarter. Jordan Poole scored 16 points, and Damion Lee chipped in 15 points.

--Field Level Media

