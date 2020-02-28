Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sandhu, Madappa only Indians to make cut in NZ Open; Joohyung leads

  • PTI
  • |
  • Queenstown
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:27 IST
Sandhu, Madappa only Indians to make cut in NZ Open; Joohyung leads

India's Ajeetesh Sandhu and Viraj Madappa played solid rounds of 68 each on different courses to make the halfway cut at the New Zealand Open golf tournament here on Friday Sandhu and Madappa were the only two out of six Indians to get into weekend rounds. While Sandhu shot bogey free four-under 68 at the Hillbrook course to get to a three-under total for a tied-25th spot, Madappa was three-under 68 at Millbrook with four birdies in last eight holes to reach two-under and was tied-35. Sandhu shot one-over 72 on Millbrook in the first round, while Madappa shot one-over 73 at Hillbrook on the first day.

The other Indians Shiv Kapur (71-74), Khalin Joshi (71-79), Aman Raj (74-72) and Chiragh Kumar (74-74) missed the cut, which fell at even-par Sandhu, who had two runner-up finishes on Asian Tour last week, made two birdies on either side of Hillbrook course, but must be ruing the fact that he birdied just one of the four Par-5s.

Madappa, who has finished no better than T-33 in his last six starts on Asian Tour, had nine pars on the front nine before finding a bogey on Par-5 10th. But he quickly found his rhythm and birdied four times in the last eight holes Meanwhile, teenager Joohyung Kim (Korea) and Ben Eccles from Australia, occupied the top two spots on the leaderboard.

The 17-year-old Kim, who held the overnight lead after his 64 at Millbrook Resort on Thursday, backed up with a four-under 68 at The Hills today to sit at 11-under par after 36 holes Eccles, who was added to the field from the reserve list on Wednesday morning, was in second place on 10-under after a four-under 69 at The Hills.

Talented Thailand player Pavit Tangakamolprasert and Australian Lucas Herbert are one further shot back on nine-under At the other end of the spectrum, it proved a disappointing day for Kiwi hope Ryan Fox, who shot a four-over 74 at Millbrook Resort on Friday to finish on two-over, which was two shots outside the cut. Amongst those to miss the cut were former champions Michael Campbell, Peter Fowler, Peter O'Malley, Matt Griffin and Daniel Nisbet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Santoso to join Indian badminton team next month as singles coach

Experienced Indonesian coach Agus Dwi Santoso will be assisting Indias singles badminton players, including Olympic silver-medallist P V Sindhu, from next month as they prepare for the Tokyo Games later this year Santoso comes in after the ...

Snacks consumed after games linked to unwanted calories in kids: Study

The amount of calories that kids consume from post-game snacks far exceeds what they actually burn while playing, a new study says, which may lead to healthier dietary interventions for children According to the study, published in the Amer...

Geneva international auto show cancelled after virus ban: canton. (AFP) NSA

Geneva international auto show cancelled after virus ban canton. AFP NSA...

VW strikes 'dieselgate' compensation deal with German consumers

Frankfurt am Main, Feb 28 AFP An important chapter in Volkswagens years-long dieselgate emissions cheating saga appeared headed for a close Friday, as the German car giant agreed a compensation deal with domestic consumer groups VW and Germ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020